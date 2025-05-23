Simpson stages fight-back to claim trophy success

Yorkshire’s Carol Simpson was the worthy winner of the Ann Howard Trophy (over-60s) after a comeback win over Kim Morris in the final of the English Senior Women's Amateur Championship, at The Nottinghamshire Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morris was two-up through seven and it stayed that way till the 12th, where Simpson was given her birdie putt, and the tie was all-square after Simpson parred the 14th. A gimme birdie for Morris on 15 saw her edge back ahead but Simpson parred 16.

On 17, Morris hit trees right and fell behind for the first time in the match, and despite Simpson almost going in the water with her second shot on 18, Morris’ approach trickled into a greenside bunker as pars for both meant that Simpson edged the contest to win the title one-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a wonderful turnaround from the Malton and Norton golfer, who looked set to exit the event as she was three-down with three holes to play in the quarter-finals, only for her playing partner to miss a short putt.

Lightcliffe's past captains competition (l-r): Rachel Jackson, Noreen Titterington, Jean Tattersfield and present lady captain Judith Crowther.

Simpson said: "It was tough. I'd been down all the way round till the 17th where the tide turned. I dug deep and stayed patient. Kim played so steadily and I was thinking she had to make a mistake soon and eventually she did so I snuck in."

GOLF: Lightcliffe Golf Club hosted the annual competition for past lady captains, which was followed by lunch in the club house where the playing past captains were joined by the non-playing former skippers.

This year’s winner was Noreen Titterington. Her prize was presented by Jean Tattersfield.

Lightcliffe ladies’ annual Easter competition was played in pleasant spring conditions.

Coming in with a team score of 124 were Belinda Wardingley, Carol Walker, Julia Day and Marit Eliot.