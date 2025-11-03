Yorkshire golfer Hirst named in national women’s team

Yorkshire’s Lily Hirst has been named in England Golf’s national women’s team for the 2025-26 season.

The Huddersfield player won the Match in the Desert this year and also helped University of Kansas to the team event in the process. She was a member of the England team that won the 2025 Women's & Men's Home Internationals and helped the women win their category in the 2024 event.

She won the 2024 English Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship at Stoneham, tying for fourth at this year’s event at Alwoodley, and also represented England in the 2025 European Ladies Team Championship.

Hirst will now look forward to another successful year ahead with England Golf, who have also named their national girls squad for the new campaign.

Lily Hirst. Pic: Nick Butcher, Leaderboard Photography.

Three players from the girls’ squad have progressed into the women’s squad, with Charlotte Naughton, Annabel Peaford and Elizabeth Wilson all being selected.

Three new players have been added to the England girls’ squad, with Mia Ingham, Daisy Lee and Ria Prabhakar all added to the set-up.

Steve Robinson continues in his role as women’s national coach, with John Watson also set for another season as girls’ national coach.

England Golf Women’s Performance Manager, Jenny Henderson, said: “I know I speak for the entire National Coaching Team when I say we are incredibly excited to work with this talented group of players as the new coaching year begins.

"A new season is a new opportunity, not just to lower scores, but to raise our standards. Every swing, every coaching session, every day, we aim to get a little bit better.

"This group of players already have some remarkable achievements to be proud of, but we’re not just about chasing trophies; we’re chasing potential.

"The work these players put in ahead of next season will define who they are when the pressure is on. Each player brings unique strengths, and we are looking forward to supporting them with opportunities to grow, compete, and achieve something special.

"The commitment and energy I’ve already seen gives me great confidence in what’s ahead."