Halifax Cricket League: Britton ton revives Blackley

Blackley, clear leaders in the Halifax League’s First Division, had Matthew Britton and the lower order to thank for success in a high-scoring game at home to Mount.

Their bowlers suffered a mauling at the hands of Mahmad Kayat (88 not out), Mohammed Visnagri (62) and Imran Rawat (58 not out) as the visitors from Dewsbury piled up 294-3.

The Lindley Road side were on the ropes at 94-6 in reply but Britton hit 102 off only 57 balls and Liam Senior (46), Dan Houlden (31 not out) and Sam Hesmondhaigh (17 not out) helped Blackley claim an improbable win with three balls and two wickets to spare.

Southowram were emphatic nine-wicket winners at home to Bridgeholme in a battle of struggling sides at Ashday Lane.

The visitors from Eastwood were shot out for 54 runs, not helped by four ducks in a row as the score went from 26-1 to 26-6.

Qaiser Chaudhrey (6-14) and William Darby (4-38) ripped through the visiting ranks in only 14.5 overs. David Jowett’s 28 not out sealed a quick 12-point win for the Rams.

Great Horton PC are now Blackley’s nearest pursuers after overtaking Clayton with a two-wicket win over those rivals at Ewart Street.

Clayton made 157-9. skipper Joseph Brown top scoring with 47 in the face of testing bowling from Adam Beesley (4-23) and Stuart Fenton (4-34).

The outcome was in doubt when Horton faltered to 87-5 in reply but a 58-run stand between Baber Yaqoob (40) and Chris Brown (30 not out) helped the home side edge the outcome.

Bradshaw were comfortable five-wicket winners at home to Upper Hopton, whose 141 all out proved inadequate. Callum Fern top scored for the Mirfield side with 48, Si Collins taking 4-37 in 14 accurate overs.

Piers Fisher’s 40 not out sealed success for the home side.

Scores: Mount 294-3 (Kayat 88no, Visnagri 62, I Rawat 58no), *Blackley 295-8 (Britton0 102 Senior 46): pts 5-12. Upper Hopton 141 (Fern 48, Collins 4-37), *Bradshaw 143-5 (Fisher 49no): pts 3-12. Clayton 157-9 (Brown 47, Beesley 4-23, Fenton 4-34), *Great Horton PC 161-8 (Yaqoob 40): pts 4-11. Bridgeholme 54 (Chaudhrey 6-14, Darby 4-38), *Southowram 55-1: pts 0-12.

Points (after nine matches): Blackley 82, Great Horton Park Chapel 70, Clayton 65, Bradshaw 61, Mount 50, Southowram 37, Upper Hopton 33, Bridgeholme 30.

Plenty of sides struggled to make it to three figures with the bat in the Second Division last Saturday and Bradley and Colnebridge fell one-run short at home to Stones.

Their 99 - just one shy of a batting bonus point - was almost enough as the Ripponden side scrambled victory with two wickets left.

Philip Robbins (14-6-18-4) bowled very tightly for the visitors and then helped see his side over the line with eight not out alongside Tim Halliwell (13 not out) after Stones had been 78-8.

Queensbury mustered only 102 in reply to Leymoor’s 194 all out, Pierce Walker (4-42) and Mark Coulson (3-25) hitting the visitors hard.

Outlane made 113 at home to Low Moor HT, who cantered to an eight-wicket win with good performances from Martin Jenkins (4-21), Lee Broadbent (41) and Jason Gelder (48 not out).

Luddenden Foot’s inactivity enabled the Bradford side to go 20 points clear at the top.

Augustinians stay bottom after Cullingworth’s Michael Bright (4-17) helped dismiss them for 117.

The visitors ground out a six-wicket win, taking almost 40 overs to reach their target, with Gary Bloodworth’s 44 the top contribution.

The string of low scores continued at West Vale where Greetland were rolled over for 118 by Old Town with Nazakat Ali (6-24) among the wickets.

Anjum Shazad (59 not out) and Mohammed Yousaf (31) scored the vast majority of the home runs.

Old Town’s top five batsmen all made double figures in reply and a six-wicket success lifted the Boston Hill side to third.

Scores: *Augustinians 117 (Afzal 45, Bright 4-12), Cullingworth 120-4 (Bloodworth 44): pts 2-12. *Bradley & Colnebridge 99 (Halliwell 5-40, P Robbins 4-18), Stones 110-8: pts 2-12. *Greetland 118 (Shazad 59no, N Ali 6-24), Old Town 121-4: pts 2-12. *Leymoor 194 (G Walker 4-87), Queensbury 102 (P Walker 4-42): pts 12-3. *Outlane 113 (Brook 40, Jenkins 4-21), Low Moor HT 114-2 (Gelder 48no, Broadbent 41): pts 1-12.

Points (games played in brackets): Low Moor HT (10) 92, Luddenden Foot (9) 72, Old Town (9) 70, Greetland (9) 61, Outlane (9) 56, Leymoor (9) 53, Cullingworth (9) 51, Queensbury (9) 49, Stones (9) 49, Bradley & Colnebridge (9) 36, Augustinians (9) 34.