Halifax Cricket League: Cup aces must focus on main target

CRICKET chairman Mark Wade is anxious that Luddenden Foot shouldn’t lose sight of their main goal for 2019 in all the excitement surrounding their cup successes.

The High Lea Green outfit are through to the last eight of the Parish Cup and Crossley Shield competitions, no mean feat for a club plying its trade in the lower reaches of the Spenser Wilson Halifax League.

The firsts have grabbed the headlines with wins over Sowerby St Peter’s, Copley and Warley (T20) in knockout action this summer and Wade is hoping it is not all over yet with far from impossible last-eight tasks.

The Daniel Barron-led firsts will entertain top-section Shelf Northowram Hedge Top later this month with a semi-final place at stake and Wade said: “I’d like to think we have got a reasonable opportunity.

“We have a good, young side and a good, young captain.

“They can be a bit inconsistent but generally they are progressing in the right direction.”

Foot lost at Old Town in the league on Saturday before upping their game to beat Copley 24 hours later and Wade is hoping the cup isn’t too much of a distraction for the second-placed side. “Promotion out of the bottom division this season is more of a priority than a good cup run,” he said.”

Wade added that the success of the teams was largely down to home-grown talent.

“We have always had a lot of confidence in our younger players coming through. They won a league and cup double as under-17s and we have managed to keep the nucleus of that side.”

Foot’s pool of players is getting even stronger with Wade’s son Harry and Oliver Hosker, both bowlers who can bat, returning from university in the seconds last weekend.

They are expected to be pushing for first team places while Wade believes the club has another very promising youngster in 15-year-old batsman Archie Horsfield.

The seconds will head to Thornton in the Shield in due course and Wade said the feel good factor at Foot was high. “The club seems to be going from strength to strength,” he said.