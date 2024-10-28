Halifax Ladies v Driffield Papa Johns Intermediate Cup

Fax welcomed Driffield who are currently joint top of Championship North to Ovenden park for this 2nd round cup fixture.

An entertaining game of rugby followed with both sides determined to play rugby. Driffield with a strong pack, attacking close to the breakdown, whilst Fax attempted to play running rugby.

The reward for Fax came first, strong defensive pressure resulting in Driffield been pinned in their own 22. A quick penalty taken by Fax with fast hands resulting in a try for Nina Zebedee-Howard wide on the left that she then converted.

After 20 mins of rugby, Fax lost their Captain Courtney Moss to injury sustained in a tackle, with Leah Mae Beckett moving from Hooker into the centre’s, showing her versatility!

Prolonged pressure by Fax and a number of hard carries by the pack eventually resulted in a further try for Amber Marsden that Nina converted.

The first half continued in the same vein with Driffield struggling to exit their own half.

A penalty to Fax again saw a strong forward carry, releasing quick ball for the backs and Nina Zebedee-Howard showing her pace to score wide on the left. Driffield finished the half brightly on the Fax line but lost the ball at the breakdown for Fax to finish the half at 19-0 Driffield started the 2nd half the same way and continued early pressure resulting in a converted try.

A loose carry from Fax in the Driffield half enabled them to take control of the ball and through a number of phases before a short pick up and drive resulted in an unconverted try. Further opportunities for Fax to extend their score went unrewarded with balls dropped in the last five meters. The last ten minutes saw Driffield in the Fax half with numerous attacks.

Fax standing strong and forcing errors, but struggling to retain possession and clear their own lines.

A last play penalty saw Driffield with a training ground move, forward carry to the backs out wide, but strong defensive pressure saw a knock on and final whistle for a Fax win of 19-12!

All the Fax girls played with their hearts and gave their all for a very much deserved win!

Player of the match Leah Mae Beckett Forward of the match Nel Luck Back of the match Rachel Comyn-Doyle Opposition pick- Lucy Cochrane

We continue to look for sponsorship to support our travelling in this league and for after match shirts! If you would like to support these ladies please contact [email protected]