Halifax League: Walker quickens the pace

Clayton powered to the summit of the Halifax League’s middle section with an emphatic 10-wicket win at Southowram.

They were in a hurry with a threat of showers, Damien Walker (6-28) destroying the home batting line-up for 83 and Chris Ramsden hitting 62 not out to wrap up victory in a match that lasted less than 44 overs.

Blackley had a 77-run win at Bradshaw in a match reduced to 33 overs per team and also overtook previous leaders Great Horton Park Chapel, whose game away to Mount failed to start.

Matthew Britton’s 63 off 34 balls propelled Blackley to 171-5 and another experienced player, Michael Midwood, then took 5-30 to limit Bradshaw to 94-7.

Bridgeholme picked up a first win following relegation with a two-wicket home success over Upper Hopton in a game reduced to 38 overs per side.

The visitors form Mirfield made 169-9 with eight players in double figures. The Eastwood team looked set to stroll to victory when openers Abdul Rauf (56) and Hassan Mahmood (43) put on 105 but Jack Stephenson’s 5-40 left the game in the balance at 145-8 before Sajjad Mahmood (12 no) and Awais Khalid (15 no) kept their heads to secure the winning runs.

Scores: Blackley 171-5 (Britton 63), *Bradshaw 94-7 (Midwood 5-30): pts 10-1. Upper Hopton 169-9, *Bridgeholme 170-8 (Rauf 56, H Mahmood 43, Stephenson 5-40): pts 4-11. *Mount v Great Horton PC - rain no play: pts 2-2. *Southowram 83 (Walker 6-28), Clayton 84-0 (Ramsden 62no): pts 0-12.

Points (after three games): Clayton 29, Blackley 28, Great Horton PC 26, Bradshaw 15, Bridgeholme 15, Mount 14, Southowram 12, Upper Hopton 9.

Luddenden Foot’s James Stott took a leaf out of Joss Buttler’s book for England earlier in the day as he cut loose at home to Outlane in the Second Division.

The opener crashed 52 off 13 balls as Foot knocked off the 58 needed to win in only 21 deliveries with Isaac Baldwin contributing a comparatively leisurely seven not out off eight balls at the other end.

Earlier, Tom Hosker (4-10) and Ryan Allen (4-27) had put the skids under Outlane, who had at least battled for almost 30 overs for their paltry score.

Bradley and Colnebridge also had the batting blues at home to Leymoor but their bowlers almost pulled the game out of the fire.

Middle order man Shahid Khan’s 17 was the only double-figure contribution for the Deighton side but Leymoor scrambled home with only one wicket left.

Waqas Ali (7-24) bowled Greetland to victory at Low Moor, his considerable efforts helping the West Vale side to defend a total of 196 and win by 82 runs.

Matthew Haley (4-38), Mandeep Sidana (4-46) and Tom Lamb (56 no) did their best for Low Moor, who saw their lead over Luddenden Foot at the top trimmed to one point.

Paul Quarmby (55) was Greetland’s leading scorer.

Old Town did well to chase down Queensbury’s 206-5 at Boston Hill and win a 33 overs per side contest by two wickets with eight balls to spare.

Istikhar Ahmed’s 52 not out saw them to the winning post after early-order trio Oliver Challis (50), Josh Dougall (47) and Jack Richardson (45) had scored well in the first half of the contest.

Scores: *Bradley & Colnebridge 55, Leymoor 56-9: pts 2-12. Greetland 196 (Quarmby 55, Haley 4-38, Sidana 4-46), *Low Moor HT 114 (Lamb 56no, Ali 7-24): pts 12-4. Outlane 57 (Hosker 4-10, Allen 4-27), *Luddenden Foot 59-0 (Stott 52no): pts 0-12. Queensbury 206-5 (Challis 50, Dougall 47, J Richardson 45), *Old Town 208-8 (Ahmed 52, Walker 4-38): pts 5-12. Cullingworth 146-5 (Terry 79), *Stones 150-4 (Furness 64): pts 3-10.

Points (after four matches): Low Moor HT 39, Luddenden Foot 38, Old Town 28, Greetland 27, Outlane 26, Stones 23, Cullingworth 22, Leymoor 17, Queensbury 16, Augustinians 14, Bradley & Colnebridge 12.