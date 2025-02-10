Halifax lose to third placed Wheatly Hills As The Race For Promotion Heats Upp

As Halifax strive to return to bigger and better things, the Ovenden Park club could do without days like Saturday. A harrowing defeat at the hands of a Wheatly Hills team that were soundly beaten by Halifax 62-13 only 3 months ago.

On Saturday the cohesion and dominance that Halifax were becoming known for in Yorkshire Division 3 simply was not there, the family atmosphere that had evolved through the guidance of Dwayne West simply disappeared. There was nothing simple about the result though, and it was a wake-up call that there was still a long way to go in the league and promotion was by no means a given.

It seemed from kick off that the sizable and increasingly vocal Wheatly Hills crowd were on the backs of the Halifax side, and as they started living rent free in the heads of the players, the effect was that the simple things that Halifax were taking for granted just disappeared.

Dwayne West has taken this Halifax team to a new level, the drive and the want to reach the upper echelons of Yorkshire Rugby is there for everyone to see, but Saturday proved the need for a depth of players that can step up and compete when others are unavailable.

Callum Bacon lines up a conversion for Halifax RUFC

Yet Halifax stood up, the boys in blue are a proud bunch and the general feeling is that they would run through a brick wall if West asked them to.

With Dion Groombridge packing down at six to accommodate the ever-green Gerard Rollings, the strength was undeniable. Taking the ball in to contact soon after kick off, Groombridge showed that he would be leading from the front. The attacks kept coming through as Daman Birik took his opportunity to start in the absence of Glen Warne at tighthead.

As the match remained scoreless, the cracks were starting to appear, it was in the fifteenth minute that Bacon managed a last grasp cover tackle to drag the Wheatly Hills winger in to touch and force a knock on over the line.

The resulting scrum forced a turnover and it was soon Wheatly Hills on the attack again as Josh Taylor powered over the line, Adam Wilson with the conversion and Wheatly Hills were 7-0 up.

Captain Jack Fairbank and his opposite number with the referee.

It was safe to say that Halifax needed to score next and soon enough Groombridge took the game to the Wheatly Hills retreating backs, hacking forward, the ball was soon gathered by Louis Key to score to the right of the posts. The conversion was successful and the score was 7-7.

This seemed to rile both sides up, as Broadbent replaced Dyson in the second row, a few silly penalties were given away, as Halifax were marched back ten for not retreating. Having spoken to both captains the referee was close to showing yellow at the next infringement.

With three minutes to go until half time, Halifax were caught in the try area, the scrum was awarded to Wheatley Hills, as they broke, another penalty to the home side for a high tackle with the kick at goal being the logical option for the Wheatly Hills number 10. The score was 10-7.

Almost immediately Halifax were again on the receiving end of the referees whistle as another kick at goal was taken and scored. Half time was called and the game suddenly was very much in Wheatly Hills favour.

Dion Groombridge taking the game to Wheatly Hills

Half Time Score - Wheatley Hills RUFC 13 Halifax RUFC 7

Halifax knew they had to knuckle down, stop their old demons from creeping in, tackle low, take the rampaging forwards legs from beneath them and believe in the game plan. As Clough came on, Bacon was paramount in pursuing the game, as he gathered his own grubber kick, with Fairbank on the inside calling for the final pass, Bacon dummied the Wheatly Hills full back and scored on the left touch line.

With an unlucky attempt at goal, the score was 13-12, and as long as Halifax kept this belief going, the games was there for the taking.

Yet the old Halifax habits die hard and soon started to creep back in, they allowed Wheatly Hills to dominate the game, and as their centres created wave after wave of attacking rugby, Halifax were forced in to desperate tackles, the final one was too high for the referee as Wheatly Hills were awarded penalty after penalty. Halifax counted themselves lucky to maintain their full quota of players and as Wheatly Hills knocked on, it gave Halifax some respite with a scrum ten meters from their own line.

A ruck being formed by Halifax against the heavy pack of Wheatly Hills.

A panic seemed to occur as Halifax were forced to get rid of the ball, Ben Bottomly proved to be a sensible head as he cleared the ball deep in to the Wheatly Hills half. As Halifax defended again, the defended their hearts out, a quick tap penalty for another high tackle meant that Ollie Overton was able to bounce off would be tacklers to score to the left of the posts for the first try of the second half;.

The score was 18-12 but this game was by no means finished, Halifax took the game once again to a tiring Wheatly Hills side but were guilty of collapsing the scrum. Despite this, Halifax were soon back in possession, and Jack Firbank was making breaks for fun, as he chipped on, the final movement was knocked on and both teams were called back for a scrum.

Two minutes later what proved to be the pivotal moment in the game, as Halifax captain elect Kyle Carter was carried from the pitch unable to continue. A quick reshuffle as Dyson moved to scrum Half, Beacon was in at 10, and young Aaron Scott debuting at fullback.

Halifax recognised the need to stay strong, no more so than Robbie Spencer and Willie Woodhead, as they tackled, stopping wave after wave of attack from the Wheatly Hills big men. It was soon evident that while Halifax were tackling with everything they had, their Wheatly Hills counterparts had only one tactic and that was to send up the big men up the centre of the field. As Clough tried to remain low, another high tackle resulted in the Wheatly Hills scrum half scampering over for their third try. The conversion was successful, and the score became 25-12.

It was now Wheatly Hills who had the bit between their teeth as the hostile crowd were beginning to affect the game, another penalty and the referee had had enough with Riley Sunderland being shown the first yellow of the match. Soon enough the game was beginning to turn as the rolling maul of Wheatly Hills proved to be unstoppable as Luke Watson scored the bonus point try. An unsuccessful conversion meant the score was now 30-12 and a small bit of pushing and shoving after the try and Jack Fairbank was shown yellow. Halifax were now down to 13 men against a relentless Wheatley Hills team.

The game was coming to its inevitable conclusion, Wheatley hills soon found themselves on the attack again, Luke Watson was again on the score sheet with the final play of the game.

This game was there for Halifax to show the league their dominance, and while the day started with a comfortable 10 point gap between second and third, it is now a bonus point victory standing between Halifax and promotion.

The season isn’t over for Halifax, it has simply got a lot less comfortable.

The final score was Wheatley Hills RUFC 35 Halifax RUFC 12

Wheatley Hills RUFC (13) 35

Tries: Wilson, Overly, Taylor, Watson (2),

Halifax (7) 12

Tries: Bottomley, Bacon