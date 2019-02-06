Halifax Parish Cup draw

HOLDERS Warley have been handed a stern first hurdle in their defence of the Briggs Priestley Parish Cup.

They must travel to Mytholmroyd, who also play in the Spenser Wilson Halifax League’s top flight, in the first round on Sunday, May 12.

The draws for the knockout competitions were made at last night’s league meeting at Pellon Club and Warley’s representative Andrew Oates said: “It’s fairly tough. Our first team always seem to struggle down there.”

Warley will be captained by James Cooper in 2019 with doubts over the availability of Matthew Whitworth, who also led the side to T20 success last summer.

Triangle, who were beaten by Warley in the final at Copley in August, will host Oxenhope under new skipper Jack Gledhill while champions Booth should have a straightforward task away to last season’s league whipping boys Cullingworth.

There is a derby clash between Bradshaw and top flight new boys Illingworth St Mary’s while Augustinians will head to Blackley in their first cup match since their return to Halifax League.

Illingworth won the second teams’ competition, the Copymark Crossley Shield, last year, beating Blackley in the final. They will be at home to Southowram at the start of their bid to retain the trophy.

Briggs Priestley Parish Cup: Blackley v Augustinians, Bradshaw v Illingworth St Mary’s, Clayton v Shelf Northowram HT, Copley v Bridgeholme, Cullingworth v Booth, Great Horton PC v Queensbury, Greetland v Upper Hopton, Low Moor HT v Stones, Luddenden Foot v Sowerby St Peter’s, Mytholmroyd v Warley, Old Town v Mount, Southowram v Leymoor, Sowerby Bridge v Bradley & Colnebridge, Thornton v SBCI, Triangle v Oxenhope. Bye: Outlane

Copymark Crossley Shield: Bradley & Colnebridge v Low Moor HT, Illingworth St Mary’s v Southowram, Mount v Triangle. Queensbury v Blackley, SBCI v Greetland, Warley v Sowerby Bridge. Byes: Booth, Bradshaw, Bridgeholme, Clayton, Copley, Great Horton PC, Luddenden Foot, Shelf Northowram HT, Sowerby St Peter’s, Thornton