Halifax Parish Cup: Foot give Sowerby the boot

Luddenden Foot caused the biggest upset in yesterday’s first round of the Briggs Priestley Parish Cup by beating visitors and neighbours Sowerby St Peter’s from two divisions higher.

The High Lea Green side looked in trouble at 40-4 as Patrick Lennon took the first three of his five wickets but Tom Hosker (77) and Dan Barron (88) enabled Foot to post a very respectable 246-9.

Gavin Hayes made 57 and opener Adam Clarke 23 in reply but the rest struggled as Sowerby were dismissed for 135.

There were a couple of more minor tremors among the other 14 ties in the Halifax League competition with Greetland and Leymoor from the Second Division beating middle-section teams Upper Hopton and Southowram respectively.

Fourth-wicket pair Joe Manning (63) and Charlie Gallagher (53) helped Upper Hopton to 170-7 but hosts Greetland knocked off the runs with three wickets and 11 balls to spare thanks mainly to opener Kaiser Aslam, who anchored their reply with 68 not out.

David Jowett (4-23) and Neil Eastwood (3-17) looked to have put Southowram in charge when Leymoor were dismissed for 149 at Ashday Lane. However, the Rams were bowled out for 126 in reply with Mark Coulson and Eddie Raw taking three inexpensive wickets apiece for the Huddersfield side.

Holders Warley overcame early problems to register a 120-run win at Mytholmroyd’s Ewood Holmes ground, where they have a modest recent record.

A stand of 147 between Cameron van Rensberg (78) and Greg Keywood (65) rescued them after Tabraiz Hassan (4-28) had reduced them to 18-4.

South African van Rensberg completed an excellent match with 4-23 as ‘Royd were rolled over for 115 in response to Warley’s 235-9.

Last year’s beaten finalists Triangle overcame Oxenhope and Thornton got the better of SBCI in other all-Premier contests.

League leaders Illingworth conceded 43 extras in the derby game at Bradshaw but still cruised to an eight-wicket win, a 116-run opening stand between Matthew Smith (91 no) and Callum Cook (59) helping them overhaul their neighbours’ 189 all out.

Shelf Northowram Hedge Top’s opening bowler Aamir Rashid returning startling figures of 9-7-2-5 as Clayton were shattered for 49 in reply to the visitors’ 209-9.

Prolific Crossley Shield winners Triangle were bowled out for 51 at Mount after being 22-0 chasing 86 to win.

The second round draws take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at Copley following the conclusion of T20 tie against Triangle (approx 8pm).

Parish Cup: Blackley* 146-9 (L Senior 54 no, M Arshad 4-13), Augustinians 75; Bradshaw* 189 (D Cotton 45), Illingworth 194-2 (M Smith 91no, C Cook 59); Shelf Northowram HT 209-9 (B Malik 41), Clayton* 49 (A Rashid 5-2); Copley* 214-4 (G Whipp 60, O Thorpe 54, W Rushton 44no), Bridgeholme 197 (T Butt 45, M Basharat 47no, S Bizley 4-40); Cullingworth* 62, Booth 63-0; Great Horton PC* 156-9 (A Beesley 55), Queensbury 97 (S Fenton 5-22); Upper Hopton 170-7 (J Manning 63, C Gallagher 53), Greretland* 173-7 (K Aslam 68no); Stones 170-5, Low Moor HT* 169-9 (G Scarborough 71); Luddenden Foot* 246-9 (T Hosker 77, D Barron 88, P Lennon 5-35), Sowerby SP 135 (G Hayes 57); Warley 235-9 (C van Rensberg 78, G Keywood 65, T Hassan 4-28), Mytholmroyd* 115 (van Rensberg 4-23); Old Town* 112, Mount 116-5 (M Visnagri 40 no); Leymoor 149 (D Jowett 4-23), Southowram* 126; Bradley and Colnbridge 103 (J Dixon 4-14), Sowerby Bridge 107-1 (T Helliwell 63no); Thornton 194-7, SBCI 158; Triangle* 232 (C Fletcher 52, C Metcalf 48, B Howell 5-50), Oxenhope 167 (J Fleetwood 52, J Graham 5-41).

Crossley Shield: Bradley & Colnebridge* 193, Low Moor Holy Trinity 116; Southowram 104, Illingworth* 105-3; Mount* 85, Triangle 51; Queensbury* 64, Blackley 65-0; SBCI walkover v Greetland; Warley 256-6, Sowerby Bridge 140.