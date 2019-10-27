Heath blitz Hullensians to move into top spot in Yorkshire One

Heath blitzed lowly Hullensians 58-8 in Yorkshire One at a rain-sodden West Vale in a game that only went ahead after the club’s volunteers cleared standing water from the playing surface.

Hullensians arrived with only one win to their name this season, having conceded over 300 points, and left suitably chastened as Heath moved into top spot after leaders Old Brodleians’ fixture fell victim to the weather.

The signs were ominous for the visitors when they conceded an early try.

Dan Cole kicked for touch following a penalty and when Alex Patrick caught the ball the drive from the Heath forwards saw Olly Cook emerge with it to open Heath’s account, 5-0 after 10 minutes.

However, Hullensians bounced straight back with a penalty to make it 5-3 and then pressed for another score as Heath struggled to contain the visitors.

From a rare forage into the Hullensians 22 Dave Skinner drove over the line to increase the home side’s lead 10-3 with 25 minutes played.

The game was being played at pedestrian pace but when Alex Patrick collected the ball he went over for a third unconverted try and it was 15-3 with 30 minutes played.

Saif Boussaada and Chris Moore were sent on, replacing Olly Cook and Matt Beasty, to try and inject some life into the game and when Callum Harriett-Brown made good yardage he was held short of the try-line before support came from Moore and Patrick which enabled Richard Brown to drive over for a bonus point try, again unconverted, and a lead of 20-3 as half time arrived.

Heath needed to inject more urgency into their play and had a strong start with Chris Moore, Saif Boussaada and Alex McFadden heavily involved in making inroads into a tiring Hullensians defence.

Luke Saltonstall and Matt Beasty came on for Skinner and Harriett-Brown as coach Dave Harrison rotated his squad.

Hullensians were all over the place and it came as no surprise to see Chris Moore jog in for a fifth try to round off a fine flowing move. Ezra Hinchliffe converted and Heath were comfortable at 27-3 with 50 minutes played.

Paul Turner and Richard Brown were now replaced by Olly Cook and Dave Skinner as Heath went in search of further tries and both were involved in the next score.

Superb handling from Dom Walsh, Ezra Hinchliffe and Eddie Cartwright enable Luke Saltonstall to go over the line, 34-3, and then shortly afterwards Alex Patrick scored another and Heath extended their lead to 39-3.

Hullensians were desperate not to concede more but there was no stopping Heath and Patrick went over for his third try of the game, Dan Cole adding the extras to make it 46-3 with 10 minutes remaining.

To Hullensians credit they would not lie down and were rewarded with an unconverted try, but Heath were not finished.

A clever kick through by Dan Cole saw Luke Saltonstall swoop to score in the corner and then from the re-start Chris Moore collected the ball and went on a surging run before releasing the ball to the supporting Olly Cook and his 40 metre dash sent him into the corner to round off the match with a tenth try. Dan Cole added the extras and this was enough for the referee to blow full time and a score of 58-8 securing maximum points.

Heath now have a week’s break due to the first round of the Yorkshire Shield next week before returning to action when they travel to in-form West Leeds on November 9.