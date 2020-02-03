Heath blitz Pontefract to keep pressure on Yorkshire One leaders Brods

Heath blitzed lowly Pontefract in Yorkshire One, romping to a 52-19 win at West Vale to keep the pressure on leaders Old Brodleians at the top of the table.

Heath gave a starting berth on the wing to stalwart Si Brown and there was a home debut for centre Tom Owen. With prop Paul Turner serving the last week of his suspension Olly Cook continued alongside the evergreen Mark Puttick. On the bench, Heath welcomed back Fergus Marsden, who sat alongside Luke Saltonstall and George Heron, who had his second game for the firsts.

In glorious conditions, Heath kicked deep and immediately put the visitors under pressure as Saif Boussadda gathered a loose ball setting up the supporting Callum Harriott-Brown and Eddie Cartwright whose deft pass released Olly Cook to charge to the line before being bundled into touch. From the resulting scrum Heath powered forwards and as the ball came out to Ezra Hinchliffe he sent in Jordan Moana who scored the try, converted by Hinchliffe and Heath had the perfect start, 7-0 with two minutes on the clock.

From the re-start, Jonny Cole ended up under a mound of players and had to leave the field with an ankle injury with Fergus Marsden replacing him. He was quickly called into action as Pontefract mounted a first real attack and following a clever kick to the corner they scored an unconverted try, 7-5 with six minutes played.

Heath responded immediately with Olly Cook and Jordan Moana making solid yardage before the ball came out to Callum Harriett-Brown on the opposite wing who sprang out of the traps to score a second try, converted by Ezra Hinchliffe and Heath had restored their lead 14-5 with only 12 minutes played.

The game was wide open and next up the gazelle like Eddie Cartwright put in a super run which left the Ponty players floundering, before releasing Olly Cook and then the supporting Fergus Marsden and George Heron. Pontefract gave away a number of penalties as they battled to keep Heath at bay and from one Ezra Hinchliffe converted to increase the lead to 17-5.

Heath were now in full control and playing with confidence as Eddie Cartwright passed to Dan Cole who threw a long ball to Mark Puttick who flicked the ball on to Tom Owen and the centre went over for a home debut try, although the referee ruled a penalty try as a Ponty player was adjudged a high tackle in trying to prevent the score, 24-5.

Dan Cole threw an outrageous dummy to flat foot the visitors defence Tom Owen was again on hand to this time score a try, converted by Ezra Hinchliffe, and Heath had the bonus point 31-5 on the half hour mark.

After the break, Callum Harriott-Brown linked up with full back Eddie Cartwright. He scythed through the struggling visitors defence before releasing a superb reverse backhand pass to Dan Cole who in turn sent in Tom Owen for the score of the game, converted by Ezra Hinchliffe, 38-5

Ponty scored a converted try, but Harriott-Brown went on a 60 metre run to score his second converted try, 45-12 with an hour played.

Pontefract kept battling, scoring the final try of a one-sided game.