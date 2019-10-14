Heath come out on top after thrilling tussle with Bridlington

Heath maintained their recent form with another five-point success in Yorkshire One, beating Bridlington 45-21 at West Vale in an end-to-end encounter.

Heath were forced into a change to their original line-up when Ezra Hinchliffe missed a connecting flight back from Japan, pushing evergreen Si Brown to full back with Eddie Cartwright moving to centre and Richard Brown coming onto the bench.

The pitch was saturated following a week of rain, but Heath were switched on and a flowing move from the backs set up an attack, with a drive from Dave Skinner enabling Alex Patrick to force his way over the line. Dan Cole added the extras and Heath led 7-0 with six minutes played

Heath continued to look strong and Callum Harriett-Brown intercepted a pass in his own 22 and sped the full length of the field, leaving the visitors floundering, to score Heath’s second try and make it 12-0 on 10 minutes.

Bridlington clawed their way back into the game from the re-start with a converted try making it 12-7 and they had another break when, from a Heath attack, they intercepted a pass to score a second converted try to lead 14-12 with 17 minutes played.

Following good work from wing pair Harriett-Brown and Chris Robinson, strong runs from Jordan Moana and Seif Boussaada resulted in a penalty, which Dan Cole slotted over and Heath led 15-14 after 22 minutes.

Matt Beasty and Richard Brown replaced Boussaada and Moana as Heath went in search of another score and Cole added a penalty to increase Heath’s lead to 18-14.

Heath were first out of the blocks at the start of the second half, and from a scum referee awarded a penalty as the Bridlington forwards capitulated, and Cole converted, 21-14, with 45 minutes played.

It looked as if Heath would continue to build on the score but out of the blue Bridlington ran in a third converted try to level the scores at 21-21.

The match was being played at breakneck speed and, following a yellow car to a Brid player, Heath were awarded a penalty try that put them 28-21 ahead after 55 minutes.

Heath went in search of the bonus point try and it came as no surprise to see Olly Cook finish off an excellent move to score a try, converted by Dan Cole, to make it 35-21.

Dan Cole added another penalty before Heath scored a final try when Dom Walsh fed Si Brown who went over for a converted try.