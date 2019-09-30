Heath edge home against Leodiensians in Yorkshire One

Heath won 19-8 against Leodiensians in a hard-fought Yorkshire One contest at West Vale.

Heath had several faces missing from last week’s game so in came Chris Robinson and Si Brown in the backs, while the pack saw Martyn Barnes have a start and there was a debut place on the bench for Matt Wilkinson - who fully deserved his chance after impressing with the seconds.

It was not the perfect start for Heath as Leos ran rings around a static defence and opened their account with a try as centre Ryan O’Connor went over the line in the second minute, 5-0.

This stunned Heath into action and they responded well but the Leos defence was strong and held Heath at bay.

Willie Tufui, Jordan Moana and Chris Moore were battering into the visitors defence. Leos were struggling and following a break for treatment Heath opened their account with 13 minutes played as Matt Beasty crashed over the line. Dan Coles conversion from the touchline was superb and Heath led 7-5.

Coles’ kicking game was exceptional as he directed play and the Heath forwards were prominent as Leos struggled to contain the onslaught.

Following a 50 metre run from Callum Harriott-Brown, Heath were once again going in search of a try and up popped Jordan Moana to crash over the whitewash and Heath led 12-5 on the half hour mark.

Olly Cook and Alex Patrick replaced Beasty and Moore and from a rare Leos attack they converted a penalty to reduce the arrears, 12-8 as the half time whistle blew.

The rain increased in the second half and Heath continued to mount attacks but were making crucial mistakes in the final play.

On 70 minutes Heath had a breakthrough. A controlled scrum saw them drive towards the Leos line and Moana added his second try of the game, converted by Cole, and a score of 19-8.

Much to Leos credit they would not lie down and continued to mount attacks. Alex Patrick was sent to the bin on 76 minutes which did not help Heath’s cause but, despite the visitors efforts, the game saw no further score.