Heath stay near top of Yorkshire One after crucial win

Heath secured a significant 28-20 away day win in their second-against-third Yorkshire One showdown at Beverley courtesy of a dominant second half performance.

Heath travelled looking for a win against a side who had only lost one game, against Old Brodleians, at the start of the season.

Si Brown was unavailable for the visitors, so in came Ezra Hinchliffe at centre with Eddie Cartwright reverting to full back.

Hinchliffe converted a penalty after five minutes, but Beverley quickly recovered and following a quick break from the home backs they breached the Heath line to take the lead with a Rob Smith and Phil Doboulay conversion for a 7-3 scoreline with 13 minutes played.

The game was played end to end and drives from Paul Turner, Saif Boussaada and Willie Tufui set the ball up nicely for Cartwright to go over for a try, converted by Hinchliffe, and a score of 10-7 to Heath with a quarter of the game played.

Beverley mounted yet another attack and when Heath were penalised for a high tackle Doboulay sent the ball between the posts to level the scores 10-10.

From the re-start a comedy of errors from Heath allowed Rob Smith to score his second try, converted by Doboulay and the home side led 17-10.

The game ebbed and flowed as both sides looked to create openings and yet another penalty from Ezra Hinchliffe reduced the arrears, 17-13.

This seemed to inspire Heath and Jordan Moana controlled the ball over the line to score a try and Heath led 18-17 at the break.

The second half began with Dom Walsh and Chris Robinson linking well, but in a rare break, Beverley converted a penalty to snatch the lead at 20-18.

Heath were quick to go back on the offensive and scored a superb team try when Dave Skinner rounded off a brilliant move, converted by Hinchliffe for a score of 25-20.

Heath were now dominant, Hinchliffe adding another penalty to complete the scoring.