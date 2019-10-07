Heath storm to Yorkshire One success at Pontefract

Heath ran riot in the final quarter as they romped to a 37-17 Yorkshire One success at lowly Pontefract.

But the first half began as if it was Pontefract who were gunning for promotion as Heath failed to switch on early enough and conceded a converted try after 10 minutes for the home side to lead 7-0.

On 22 minutes, Heath got on the scoreboard with a converted penalty from Dan Cole to make it 7-3.

Shortly afterwards coach Harrison made a triple substitution as Paul Turner, Matt Beasty and Matt Wilkinson made way for Dave Skinner, Olly Cook and Alex Patrick.

But Heath continued to give possession away too easily and it came as no surprise to see Pontefract score a second converted try on the 30 minute mark for a lead of 14-3.

This seemed to spark Heath into action and Skinner, Patrick and Jordan Moana were driving forwards gaining valuable ground.

With half time approaching, a driving scrum enabled Moana to go for the line but he was held up. Dom Walsh was in support and his pass to Jonny Cole enabled him to power over the try-line, converted by Dan Cole and a score of 14-10 kept Heath in the hunt.

From the restart Pontefract were up against it, giving away a penalty which Cole kicked for 14-13 with 47 minutes played.

Heath had upped their game and were playing with more purpose and following yet another attack featuring Eddie Cartwright, Jonny Cole and Jordan Moana the ball was flung out to Callum Harriott-Brown who crossed the whitewash for an unconverted try and Heath led for the first time in the game at 18-14.

On the hour mark a rare home raid resulted in a penalty conversion and a score of 18-17 meant it was still anyone’s game.

But as Pontefract faded, Heaths fitness levels came to the fore. Si Brown, Chris Robinson and Callum Harriott-Brown linked well before Dom Walsh was on hand to slip a pass to Olly Cook. The prop drove forwards before releasing the ball back to Walsh who went over for a try, converted by Dan Cole and a score of 25-17 eased the pressure.

Heath were now looking for the bonus point try and Saif Boussaada popped up with the ball when Willie Tufui had kicked into space, which resulted in Pontefract being unable to clear their lines, 30-17.

The game finished with another running try for Heath as Eddie Cartwright danced around a static home defence, converted by Dan Cole and a final score of 37-17.

Heath move up to third spot with maximum points. Next week they entertain lowly Bridlington before they travel to second place Beverley.