Huddersfield cricket League: Fine starts for Elland and Rastrick

There were wins for Elland and Rastrick but defeat for a third Calderdale side, Barkisland, as the Huddersfield League season got under way yesterday.

A 195-run stand between openers Greg Alexander (115) and Paul Winrow (71 no) helped Elland to a nine-wicket win over Holmfirth at Hullen Edge.

Alexander fell within sight of victory as Elland chased the visitors’ 202-9, which included 54 from Sami Ur-Rehman.

Jack Hendy (three for 34) had made early inroads as Holmfirth struggled to 59-4 before recovering but their total posed Elland few problems.

Rastrick were 41-run winners over Clayton West at Round Hill after posting a useful 252-5 total.

Almost inevitably, Pakistani pro Asif Afridi was their main contributor with 81 but there was also 67 from Majid Khan, who had to retire, and 33 from Tom Barrett.

Osama Ahmad then took 6-75 as Clayton West lurched from a promising 76-1 to 130-6. That damage proving fatal for the visitors who were all out for 211.

Rastrick were heading to Barkisland for a Heavy Woollen Cup game today and the hosts were hoping for an improved performance after being well beaten by Moorlands on their return to the Premiership yesterday.

The visitors from Mirfield made 290-6, with Luke Bridges taking three of the wickets, and below-strength Barkisland could only muster 105 in reply.