Hundreds take part in Red-Hot Toddy

Fine weather ensured bigger fields than last year for Todmorden’s big annual road race, The Red-Hot Toddy, yesterday.

A field of 247 runners in the main 10k event from Centre Vale Park was led home by John Raho from Lancashire club Holcombe Harriers in 38 minutes 46 seconds.

Sean Suttle, part of a team of 38 runners from Sowerby Bridge Snails, was the first local finisher in third place with Matt Flanagan from host club Todmorden Harriers in fifth.

The first female finisher was Halifax Harriers’ April Caufield in 23rd place overall in 45:06.

There were 50 runners in the one mile fun run and under 11s pair Seth East and Bea Wigmore were the first to cross the finishing line three seconds apart.

Entrants came from as far as Ireland and Susanne Copley did a great job organising the event for the first time.