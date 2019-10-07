Jennings’ early try puts Old Brodleians on the road to victory

Old Brodleians ran out 24-10 winners over Dinnington at Woodhead, with an early touchdown from Rob Jennings setting them on their way to victory in Yorkshire One. Brods were missing some key players, including player-coach Chris Georgiou and Michael Briggs, who are both carrying injuries, plus Alex Dawson who had work commitments.

They were replaced with more products from the youth development programme, including debutant Conor Ryder on the bench, plus Peter Ashton, Alex Hanson and Jasper Ayrton.

With further injuries to captain Bennie Pritchett and the experienced Kyle Millward during the first 15 minutes of the game Brods had to dig deep to continue their good form

The home side opened brightly and with their first attack of the game Rob Jennings picked up at the base of the scrum and broke several tackles on his way to the line, providing an easy conversion for Phil Town under the posts.

Dinnington kicked a penalty for 7-3 and, soon after, Brods’ Bob Sykes was penalised and received a yellow card for an infringement at a ruck just metres from the Brods line.

Dinnington continued to press and from the penalty kick to the corner the visitors forward took their opportunity, developing a rolling maul to drive to the posts and cross the line to score.

With the conversion, Brods were behind 7-10 at the break but they immediately showed their intent on the restart, and Pete Williams almost made the line with a powerful drive to the posts, dragging defenders out of position and leaving space for winger Jason Dodd to finish an excellent team try. The conversion was wide, but Brods led 12-10.

The visitors were struggling with the pace of the Brods attack and Phil Town and Jennings set up Dodd for his second touchdown.

Brods were now in full flow and Town once more put his wingman in the clear and Dodd completed his hat trick to claim Brods’ fourth bonus point of the season.

Town successfully converted from the touchline to seal victory.