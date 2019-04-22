Lancashire Cricket League: Defeats for Walsden and Todmorden

Walsden suffered a shock home defeat at the start of their Lancashire League title defence yesterday when they lost by five wickets at home to Burnley.

Nick Barker’s side went into the game on the back of an impressive 92-run success at Lowerhouse in the Colne Trophy match on Saturday but turned in a poor batting display.

Fifteen wickets fell for 146 runs at Scott Street before Joey Marshall (44 no) and skipper Dan Pickup (26 no) restored some order with an unbroken match winning stand of 73 for the Turf Moor club.

Walsden were dismissed for 109 in 31 overs, finding few answers to the visitors’ sub professional Tyron Koen (5-34) and Bharat Tripathi (3-18).

Professional Umesh Karunaratne, who hit 34 off 39 balls, was the only home batsman to show any form.

Walsden made a determined attempt to pull the game out of the fire and the game looked in the balance when Jamie Shackleton (3-21) reduced Burnley to 37-5 but Marshall and skipper Pickup stood firm.

Todmorden also lost their Division One opener, by 21 runs away to Lowerhouse.

A 97-run opening stand between Jonny Whitehead (74) and skipper Ben Heap (31) gave last year’s Worsley Cup holders the platform to make 204-6.

Faiz Rasool (3-35) and skipper Andrew Sutcliffe (2-46) did their best to keep Tod in the hunt.

Sutcliffe (24) and Tom Stansfield (34) put on 59 for Tod’s first wicket but the visitors slipped to 136-6, with newly-arrived pro Alankar Silva managing only four, and Tod were limited to 183-9. Home paid man Ockert Erasmus took 4-53.