Leaders Heath come from behind to win at Leos

Alex Patrick in action for Heath
Alex Patrick in action for Heath

Heath were made to battle all the way at Leodiensians, eventually winning 29-24 to stay top of Yorkshire One.

Heath immediately went on the attack with Mark Puttick going close to opening Heath’s account. But Leos secured a penalty after five minutes to take the lead, 3-0.

Leos began to frustrate Heath, who were not firing on all cylinders, and from yet another break they were awarded a second penalty to increase their lead to 6-0 with 25 minutes played.

Shortly after, Ezra Hinchliffe converted a penalty on 30 minutes to reduce the arrears to 6-3.

But Leos were on top and quickly restored their lead to 9-3 with a third penalty before scoring a converted try just before half time to lead 16-3.

On 53 minutes, more mistakes by Heath enabled Leos to pounce, scoring a second try, to increase the lead to 21-3, and Heath looked dead and buried.

But Heath moved the ball quickly along the back line and Eddie Cartwright was on hand to score a try in the corner, converted by Ezra Hinchliffe and Heath were back in the game at 21-10,with 56 minutes played.

From another Heath attack Eddie Cartwright seemed certain to score but slipped with the try line beckoning, but Heath kept the ball moving and Callum Harriett-Brown went over for a second try, 21-15.

Leos responded with yet another penalty to lead 24-15, but Harriett-Brown off-loaded to Jordan Moana and his pass to Dom Walsh enabled him to score a third try for Heath, converted by Ezra Hinchliffe, 22-24.

Heath were now rampant and from the restart Cartwright hoofed the ball forwards and Harriett-Brown won the chase for the ball and scored a great try, Hinchliffe adding the extras and Heath led for the first time at 29-24 with minutes left as they snatched a vital win.

Heath now take a break from league action as they prepare for a Yorkshire Shield quarter-final next Saturday at Bradford and Bingley, before returning to league action with a home game against Pontefract at the start of February.