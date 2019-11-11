Leaders Heath keep the heat on chasers with win at West Leeds

Table-toppers Heath travelled to four-placed West Leeds in Yorkshire One and came away with a convincing 31-15 success.

Coach Dave Harrison gave a starting berth to Luke Saltonstall on the wing in the only change to his side.

Early exchanges were even as both sides tested each other out but when Heath were awarded a penalty after 10 minutes Ezra Hinchliffe stepped up to slot the ball between the posts for the visitors to lead 3-0.

Dom Walsh went close, following a great run from Saif Bossaada, and with the forwards controlling the scrums it seemed only a matter of time before Heath extended their lead when a penalty from Hinchliffe doubled the Heath score.

A third penalty from Hinchliffe then saw Heath extend their lead to 9-0.

West Leeds reduced the arrears with a penalty to make it 9-3 with 30 minutes played, but Heath’s response was immediate as Boussaada, Jonny Cole, Chris Moore and Willie Tufui took up the challenge to secure the first try and following excellent work from Dan Cole and Ezra Hinchliffe the ball came out to Luke Saltonstall.

He exchanged passes with full back Eddie Cartwright who went over in the corner for the try, 14-3.

Heath were now playing controlled rugby, confidence was high and with half time approaching they scored a memorable try, Eddie Cartwright swapping passes with Hinchliffe before touching down for a superb second try and a 19-3 interval lead.

Heath began the second half looking to pick up where they had left off.

Callum Harriett-Brown and Hinchliffe linked well before Hinchliffe again released Tufui who thought he had scored, only for the referee to rule a forward pass.

It was only a matter of time though and Jordan Moana went blindside to score a third try in the corner superbly converted by Hinchliffe, 26-3, with 55 minutes played.

West Leeds scored two quick tries to cut the deficit to 26-15, but Hinchliffe threw an outrageous dummy to flat foot the home defence before kicking forward for Luke Saltonstall to chase.

West Leeds had to kick the ball dead and from the resulting scrum Moana pounced again to score the bonus point fourth try, 31-15.

Heath’s seconds also played West Leeds and came out on top, winning 29-15.