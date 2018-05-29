Lightcliffe’s fine run goes on

Lightcliffe made it four wins in a row with a comfortable 85-run success away to Woodlands in the Bradford League yesterday.

The Wakefield Road men, victorious at home to Cleckheaton on Saturday, have climbed to fifth in the Premier after losing their opening two games.

Their top five batsmen produced a solid effort, led by Alex Stead (40), Baxter (43) and Suleman Khan (47), to help post a score of 224-9.

Spinners Daanyaal Ahmed, Suleman Khan and Chris Greenwood each took two wickets when Woodlands replied. The hosts, beaten only once previously this season, slumped to 78-7 before trying to rally.

However, Yassar Abbas returned to end the resistance and complete a 4-32 haul.