Local boxer wins Yorkshire Challenge Belt

Kabeer Ahmed of Sowerby Bridge Boxing Club has won the amateur Yorkshire Challenge Belt at 66kg.

‘It was an absorbing contest,’ said head coach Jonny Maude. ‘Kabeer withstood unrelenting pressure from a determined opponent in Michael Osterov from Saifs ABC in Rotherham . Kabeer scored the better shots working tirelessly and without hesitation. Michael should himself be commended for a fantastic effort and bringing the best out of Kabeer. This win takes Kabeer’s record to ten wins out of 13 bouts and brings another belt home for Sowerby Bridge Boxing.’

Twenty-year-old Kabeer lives in Halifax and is the youngest of eight siblings. ‘At present I am fortunate to be able to concentrate exclusively on my boxing. I’d like to become a world champion, like all boxers at the start of their careers. Mainly see how far I can get. I enjoy spending time with my family and following the tenets of my Islamic faith including pray8ing five times a day. I’d encourage young people to start boxing for the discipline it teaches and the purpose it gives your life as you stay off the streets and out of trouble. I very much admire Muhammad Ali as a boxer and person as well as more recent fighters including Crawford, Bivol, Beterbiev and Usyk. In short those who have done well.’