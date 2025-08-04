Local lad dominates WKO worlds

Kieron Cassidy of Brighouse west Yorkshire wins gold in the WKO World open championships held in Barnsley on Sunday August 3.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieron dominated the heavy weight continuous division ending the finals in a TKO in round one.

He has been training for over 25 years and competing most of these. This will be his last competitive fight as he hangs the gloves up from a fantastic fighting career on the national and international kickboxing circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin, one of Kieron's coaches said the following: "It's been a pleasure to be there right at the beginning of his fighting career and to see him finish it off in style at the World's makes me very proud of his achievements."