Local lad dominates WKO worlds
Kieron dominated the heavy weight continuous division ending the finals in a TKO in round one.
He has been training for over 25 years and competing most of these. This will be his last competitive fight as he hangs the gloves up from a fantastic fighting career on the national and international kickboxing circuit.
Justin, one of Kieron's coaches said the following: "It's been a pleasure to be there right at the beginning of his fighting career and to see him finish it off in style at the World's makes me very proud of his achievements."