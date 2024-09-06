Local Sowerby Bridge veteran sets off for Royal British Legion’s ‘Pedal to Paris’

Local ex-serviceman, Peter Marsh, from Sowerby Bridge, is the oldest cyclist taking on this year’s Royal British Legion’s cycling fundraiser, ‘Pedal to Paris’. 73-year-old Peter joined around 70 cyclists at Danson Park London yesterday and will finish in Paris, on Sunday 8th September.

Veterans, Royal British Legion staff and supporters are amongst those joining Peter, pedalling the 284-mile journey through London, Kent and Northern France before finishing at Les Invalides – the historic Paris landmark originally built to care for veterans, which is famous for being the burial site of Napoleon Bonaparte. The event will conclude on Monday 9th September, with a poignant Service of Remembrance at the Arc de Triomphe.

At the age of 16, Peter joined the Royal Navy, inspired to see the world and follow in his grandfather’s footsteps, who was a Chief Engineer in the Merchant Navy. He served for 11 years, working on surface ships and Submarines, leaving as a Lead Marine Engineer.

Having recently suffered a triple heart by-pass, Peter decided to take on Pedal to Paris to challenge himself. He has enjoyed fundraising for the Royal British Legion, who successfully represented him at a war pension tribunal, and is excited to for the journey.

Image: Peter Marsh

Peter Marsh says:

“I’m thrilled to be taking part in my first Pedal to Paris for the Royal British Legion. I’ve enjoyed raising funds and telling people that the money goes to such a worthy cause. It is always important to remember and support those who have served.”

Peter is hoping to raise at least £2000 for the Royal British Legion, the nation’s biggest Armed Forces charity, which delivers through life support to serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Teresa Greener, Celebrity and Cultivation Event Manager at the Royal British Legion says:

“We are thrilled that Royal British Legion’s Pedal to Paris has returned for its 28th year. It’s inspiring to see so many cyclists, from all walks of life, taking on this challenge and raising money for such an important cause. We are so grateful to the riders who have been training hard and fundraising over the past few months, as well as our network of supporters, who help ensure the Royal British Legion can continue supporting and celebrating our Armed Forces community.”

If you wish to sponsor Peter please visit: Peter Marsh Pedal to Paris Fundraising