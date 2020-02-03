Brighouse snowboarder Ormerod claims bronze at US Grand Prix

Brighouse’s Katie Ormerod won bronze in the snowboard slopestyle event at the US Grand Prix.

Ormerod - who broke her heel in training at PyeongChang 2018 - set the target in the first run with 75.83.

She was then displaced at the top of the leaderboard by double Olympic champion Jamie Anderson.

Olympic silver medallist Laurie Blouin then went clean on her second run and her score of 76.16 saw her displace Ormerod from the runner-up spot.

Ormerod’s bronze comes a week after she won slopestyle silver at Seiser Alm in Italy, and two weeks after she won slopestyle bronze at the Laax Open in Switzerland.