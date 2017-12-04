Brods beaten by clincal leaders

Old Brodleians were unable to put a dent in the flawless record of Yorkshire One leaders York, losing 31-5 at Clifton Park on Saturday.

The game was hard fought and closer that the score line reflects. However, York capitalised on Brods errors and were very clinical.

The Hipperholme men had a similar squad to the previous week, when they had easily beaten lowly Wheatley Hills at Woodhead.

Brods kicked off in perfect conditions and even though York controlled possession, the visitors’ defence was strong.

Two silly penalties piggy backed York deep into the Brods half. Following slick handling the York winger scored an unconverted try in the corner in the opening five minutes.

York continued to attack but the Brods defence forced errors and turnovers.

When Brods looked after possession and field position they looked a threat and following a penalty that was kicked to the corner, they won lineout ball and forced their way over the line with Rob Jennings the scorer.

Silly errors and penalties conceded by Brods gave a strong York team possession and their 10 kicked well out of hand.

From one turnover, York broke from inside their half and scored a second unconverted try.

York continued to control the ball very well going down the hill, but failed to create any real scoring opportunities.

As the half was drawing to a close, Brods won a penalty and kicked to the corner but good defence preserved York’s half time lead.

The second half started in the worse possible way for the visitors.

York kicked off and after a fumble just outside the 22 by a Brods forward, the hosts identified a mismatch in midfield and the York first receiver scored under the posts.

The conversion made it 17-5 and even though Brods where playing down the slope they had an uphill task on their hands.

The remainder of the game was played almost entirely in the Brods half. The visitors carried well and made the odd half break but did not look like scoring and York added two more converted tries to run away with it.