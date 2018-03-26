Brods sunk by interception try

Old Brodleians played their first game in four weeks at lowly Wheatley Hills and continued their poor run with a 19-14 defeat.

The Doncaster side won it with a late converted interception try to give themselves hope of beating the drop.

It was a fifth successive Yorkshire One defeat for the Woodhead side who have slipped to seventh in the table and have only two points more than local rivals Old Rishworthians, who have played one game more.

The Wheatley pack set about their task with great enthusiasm and pinned Brods in their own 22 for long periods of the opening quarter.

Brods’ defence was sound but from broken play some 10 metres out a knock on was not seen by the referee and Lee Butler picked up the loose ball to drive over from short range. The conversion was missed but Hills led 5-0.

The visitors responded well from the restart. Phil Town was looking dangerous and he cut through the home defence to side touch down. However, the referee judged that he was held up and a try was not awarded.

Wheatley extended their lead with a second try just before half time. The conversion was added and a Brods side trailing 12-0 were clearly going to have to work hard to get back in the game.

Brods started the second half with a purpose and Luke Scrimshaw was influential after coming on as a substitute. Brods pressed and with a fair fair share of possession had several raids on the home side’s line.

They were awarded successive penalties and kicked to the corner, resulting in a forward drive from the lineout. The first attempt reached the line but was held up. From the second attempt Bennie Pritchett scored and with the conversion from Town, Brods were back in the game.

Brods tried to play open rugby but were rusty following their long lay off and both sides made handling errors in some scrappy exchanges.

Brods’ more expansive play finally resulted in a break by Town. His inside pass gave Danny Cole a clear run to the line and his try plus the conversion put Brods ahead for the first time at 12-14.

With 10 minutes to play the desperate home side threw everything at Brods. The visitors were under immense pressure in a scrum 10 metres from their line but won good ball. Scrimshaw picked up at No 8 and fed scrum half Gareth Newman, who saw the opportunity of a break on the blind side. With a two man overlap he moved the ball to his right but the Hills winger gambled all on an interception and took the ball cleanly to score under the posts and provide an easy conversion.