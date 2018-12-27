Bumper field at Stainland

THERE was a bumper field of 269 entrants for Stainland Lions’ annual Boxing Day fun run from the 1885 pub in Stainland.

Runners tackled a three mile route and the event raised £1300 for the Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Organiser Andrew Falkingbridge said conditions had been good for the time of year with no wind, frost, snow or rain.

Lions had received tremendous backing from other local running clubs, including Halifax Harriers, Queensbury RC, Northowram Pumas and Calder Valley Fell Runners.

While the event is not advertised as a race, there was success for local runners.

Stainland’s Matthew Pierson was the first man home and Halifax Harriers’ Sarah Cumber the first woman.

Harry Johnson and Lucy Fairburn were the first boy and girl respectively.