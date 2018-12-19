Calder women shine at Haworth

Last Sunday saw old and young gather at the start line in Penistone Hill Country Park for a five mile circuit up and around the Stoop standing stone, a fell race organised by Wharfedale Harriers.

Calder Valley’s women were again victorious at Haworth with third-placed Lucy Collins, Jo Buckley and Jackie Scarf claiming the ladies team prize.

Mark Wharton was first Calder Valley runner home in 38:11.

The race was won by Jack Wood of Illkey Harriers in 30:27, six seconds ahead of Sam Tosh of Rossendale Harriers.

Nicola Jackson (Ribble Valley Harriers) was the first woman.

Todmorden Harriers turned up with a dozen runners, who all had great runs to put the finishing touches to their 2018 racing calendar.

Andrew Worster was the first of them home in eighth in 33.17. Claire Duffield was the first Todmorden lady to finish, crossing the line in 44.06. She was fourth v40.

Eight Stainland Lions members took part, including Steve Boyer, suitably thawed out after his Forest of Bowland adventures the previous day.

Leon Severn was first Lion and Aileen Baldwin won the F60 prize.

Calder Valley juniors excelled in their efforts too with young Harry Cliff securing first place among the under-nines.

Other Calder Valley youngsters who took part included Ted Parker (under-nines) and Thomas McKee, Olivia Falkingbridge and Fearne Hanson (all under-11s).

Stainland Lions times: Leon Severn 39:20, Jim Harris 44:04, Paul Patrick 45:38, Clare Smith 46:12, Martin O’Brien 47:38, Ian Hoskins 49:17, Aileen Baldwin 50:49, Michelle Rogerson 51:27, Steve Boyer 56:15.

Todmorden Harriers results: 8, Andrew Worster 33.17; 32, Dom Leckie 38.10; 67, Howard Darwin 41.51; 86, Claire Duffield 44.06; 87, Ricky Parrish 44.16; 124, Robin Gray 48.08; 147, Kim Ashworth 51:37; 156, Simon Anderton 53.31; 157, Theresa Casey 53.51; 178, Sue Roberts 58.34; 188, Jane Leonard 1:01.40; 192, Louise Abdy 1:03.04; 193, Chris Preston 1:04.16.

More running reports in Friday’s Halifax Courier