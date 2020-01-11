Centre Vale Parkrun invites people to visit Todmorden

Todmorden’s Centre Vale Parkrun has now entered its second year. Held every Saturday morning, at 9am, the run takes runners round stunning Centre Vale Park on a 5km course, welcoming runners of all abilities.

Marking the second year for Centre Vale Parkrun, the Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Ken White, attended the Parkrun to present a banner from Todmorden Town Council for display at all future events.

The week's run director, Peter Ehrhardt, said: "Councillor White welcomed the runners, and said how pleased he was to present the banner.

"Todmorden is a good place to live, and the Parkrun adds to the many other activities which make Todmorden such a vibrant town."

The banner celebrates the beautiful park, and invites runners to pay a visit to the town too.

The Mayor then set off the 143 runners, on a blustery morning. The youngest participants were two 10 year olds, the oldest was 77.

Parkruns are held each week, throughout the UK, as well as in other countries. Anybody is welcome to participate, and it’s free to enter.

Details for the Centre Vale Park Run can be found on the web page, www.parkrun.org.uk/centrevale.

