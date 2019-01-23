Chris and Ed chase home Leeds winner

LOCAL CLUBS had two of the first three runners home in a monster field of 467 runners at last weekend’s West Yorkshire Winter League cross-country race hosted by South Leeds Lakers.

Baildon Runners’ Michael Malyon was first home in the five mile race at Middleton Park with Queensbury RC’s Chris Williams and Stainland Lions’ Ed Hyland in hot pursuit.

Paul Greenwood and Alistair Galt finished eighth and ninth for Queensbury while Lions’ Stephen Hall was 17th and Tim Brook led the Northowram Pumas’ charge in 24th.

The Lions’ men’s team struggled after losing the bookies’ favourite Matthew Pierson to a pulled hamstring early on, but the ladies’ team were out in force and once again came first ahead of Baildon, nicely extending their lead at the top of the table.

Lucy Collins was second woman home in 36th place overall with Mags Beever fourth female in44th spot.

Queensbury’s men finished third, the women eighth and the super vets first with Queensbury fourth overall.

While Jasmine Paris was throwing fell running into the national spotlight with her superhuman feat at the Montane Spine race, two Calder Valley FR members had mixed fortunes.

Nursing mum Paris smashed 12 hours off the record for completing the 268-mile Pennine Way from Edale in Derbyshire to Kirk Yetholm in Scotland, finishing in 83 hours.

Calder’s Bill Johnson ruptured his Achilles after 200 miles and had to retire but John Minta kept going and crossed the finishing line after a gruelling 112 hours in sixth position.

