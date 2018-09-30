Clarke shines in wide-margin win

Old Rishworthians put in a blistering first half performance to set up a 46-14 home win over Hullensians and move up to mid-table in Yorkshire One.

They scored eight tries in a match which saw the return of No 8 James Clarke after 12 months out with what had looked a career threatening injury.

After a 15-minute appearance at Guisborough earlier this month, he started this game and ended it with two tries in a performance which looked as if he had never been away.

There was also a return to rugby for assistant coach Tom Andrews after more than two years out through injury.

He came off the bench after only four minutes to replace stand-off Josh Kelly, who went off with a badly gashed knee, and also put in a masterclass.

His first duty was to put the ball into touch for a lineout which brought a catch and drive try for hooker Luke Illingworth in the corner. Andrews hit the upright with his conversion attempt.

A good break from Clarke, scrum half Will McDonnell and fullback Sam Bake brought a penalty and another catch and drive attempt.

This time it was held and prop Josh Crickmay and lock Fraser Swarbrooke both almost got over before flanker Harvey Keighley-Payne touched down.

Rishworthians were soon scoring again, wing Luke Flanagan making a fine break before centre Ben Waud, who also had an outstanding game took the final pass to score in the corner. Andrews hit the post for a second time with his conversion attempt.

Clarke was then in the way to block an attempted grubber clearance kick. He regathered the ball and romped over for the bonus point try. Andrews added the conversion.

Hullensians tried to hit back and an interception might have brought a score but for a fine tackle by Bake.

A flowing move from Waud, fellow centre Ben Hinsley and wing Jordan Zohs brought another penalty and a catch and drive attempt.

Again it was held and after a couple of attempts to force a way over the ball went out for Waud to crash through for his second try. Andrews converted to make it 29-0 at the break.

Hullensians started the second half strongly and a burst down the centre was taken on by the forwards, with lock Tony Smith touching down a converted try.

Normal service was resumed and Swarbrooke scored from another catch and drive, which Andrews converted.

Rishworthians started throwing the ball around and Zohs almost got in on the right, while on the left teenage lock James McHugh, who had come on due to several injuries, found himself playing on the wing and took the final pass to force his way over in the corner.

Hullensians did not give up and replacement Ian Irvin darted through for a converted try.

From the restart Rishworthians completed the scoring, regathering the ball and sending it along the line to be finished off in the corner by Clarke for a well deserved second try.

The Development side had a fine 27-12 win at Northallerton with two tries for Oliver Marshall and others from Kurt and Luke Sutcliffe and Wes Aldridge. Joe Billing added a conversion.