Cyclists prepare to saddle up and ride across Yorkshire for Halifax Regiment

Cyclists from across the county are being invited to join a team of current and former servicemen from the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment (the Dukes), now cap badged as the Yorkshire Regiment, as they complete a 150 mile ride from Richmond to Halifax on May 11 and 12.

The weekend ride aims to raise £5000 for the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment Memorial Fund, which will erect a memorial statue dedicated to the Dukes, unveiling May 17 in the heart of Halifax, home to the Regiment for over 200 years.

Read: Tribute planned for the Duke of Wellington’s regiment in Halifax

Over 30 cyclists are expected to join the ride, with a request that all riders pledge £50 to the Regimental fund for each day that they ride, in addition to a signing up fee of £45 for two days or £30 for one day.

The ride will be fully assisted with support vehicles and experienced ride captains who will navigate small groups.

Richard Best, CEO of Iconic Cycling Events and former Dukes serviceman said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Regimental appeal and hope this two day ride brings together cyclists of all ages.

"We have deliberately selected routes to ensure we attract riders of all abilities, with our “Hindoostan” route on Saturday 11th taking place in the famous White Horse climb at Kilburn, whilst our “Havercake” route features a more gentle route to York via the Theakston brewery at Masham.

"All riders will enjoy B&B facilities on Saturday night with our military friends in York, before heading on to Halifax on the Sunday via beautiful Wharfedale.”

Read: Halifax set for lasting memorial to the Dukes

The ride has been designed by Iconic Cycling Events, which manages a number of Yorkshire cycling events including the upcoming Carter Jonas Pedalthon at Castle Howard, and the One Leeds Charity Bike Ride at the Bodington Cycle Centre, both taking place in June.

For more details on the Ride for the Regiment weekend, visit: www.iconiccyclingevents.co.uk, and to donate to the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment Memorial Fund visit www.memorial.dwr.org.uk