Dewsbury 10k: Calderdale runners notch personal bests

THERE was a huge turnout of runners from Halifax Harriers, Sowerby Bridge Snails, Northowram Pumas, Stainland Lions and Queensbury RC at the Dewsbury 10k

A field of 1,700 runners, 500 up on last year, tackled a fast course which starts and finishes on the town’s ring road close to the market.

This year the runners were greeted with temperatures hovering around zero but no wind.

Halifax Harriers had 30 runners and their best performance came from Johanna Sutcliffe with a PB of 37:42 (second F40). Three other club ladies set PBs – Rachael Beaumont (41:53), Helen Ward (42:24) and Deborah Kirkbride (54:09).

The Harriers men were led home by Niall Smith in a PB of 35:22, with Michael Gaughan running 36:01 and Andrew Wiggins setting a PB of 37:00. PBs were also set by James O’Rourke (38:44), Tom Paget (38:57), Will Carver (39:15), Tim Baxter (41:56), Nigel Taylor (43:07), Paul Bunker (47:54).

Geoff Cumber won the M70 age group in 44:36 with Raymond Hall second in 47:35.

The race was part of Sowerby Bridge Snails’ 2019 Championships and 48 members battled for points in the six divisions.

Current champion Sean Suttle was the first Snail home but his ineligibility earned Jonathan Moon maximum points in Division One.

Dave Redhead has taken an early lead in Division Two with Verity Garside leading in Division Three.

Liz Park and Jen Sutton head divisions four and five while Snails founder Jodie Smith finds herself at the top of the newly formed Division Six.

As well as picking up maximum points, Smith also got a personal best at 10K. “I’m looking forward to going sub 1:20, especially now I’m top of the leader board!” she commented.

A further 12 races across the year make up the championship. Parkruns which will form a separate championship for 2019.

Matt Newton was first home from a home Pumas contingent, just outside the 40-minute mark.

Fifteen Lions took part and Darren Young showed the way for them. He was third M50 in a new PB, while Jan King was third M65.

Paul Corns improved on his 2018 time by over a minute. Catherine McHugh ran well to finish in under 50 minutes and Helen Shenton posted a sub 60 minutes for the first time.

Twenty two members of Queensbury RC tackled the race and were led home by Chris Williams in 17th and their first woman Joanna Lockwood in 618th.

Other Harriers times: David Ingle 39:02, Robert Hick 43:15, Keith Lemon 45:08, Nigel Rigg 45:44, Wayne Stevens 47:34, Mark Gaughan 47:55, Sophie Baxter 49:15, Margaret Deacon 49:40, John Moore 52:53, Samantha Sugden 55:12, Kirsty Carver 56:53, Monica Gallagher 57:44, Susan Hall 59:44, Audra Naylor 62:48, Dene Townend 67:58.

Lions times: Darren Young 36:46, Suzanne Patterson 41:44, Richard Crombie 42:46, James McNutt 42:51, Stefanie Hopkins 43:02, Paul Corns 45:36, Jan King 3 rd M65 46:51, David Collins 47:41, Catherine McHugh 49:55, Bill Lee 55:15, Dawn Medlock 56:44, Diane Thornley 57:52, Helen Shenton 59:37, Wendy Paulson 65:54, Justin Scargill 67:46.

Pumas times: Matt Newton 40:38, Chris Ellis 43:23, Mark Whittaker 43:42, Diane Cooper 43:55, Andrew Mellor 45:16, Kirsty Edwards 46:07, Julie Bowman 46:41, Neil Coupe 47:06, Nicola Parker 47:26, Sarah Haigh 47:33, Victoria Owen 47:35, Andy Flynn 48:29, Mark Kirkby 51:18, August Armstrong 51:40, Dawn Higgins 52:00, Ryan West 52:14, Cathy Heptinstall 52:19, Camilla Gough 52:58, Sharon English 53:03, Debbie Fox 53:11, Jo Coupe 55:03, Carolyn Brearley 55:04, Rachael Hawkins 55:11, Bethany Lister 56:09, Helen Charles 56:54, Nichola Mathieson 57:43, Lizzie Wood 58:54, Tiffany Lewis 58:55, Simone Brook 59:57, Louise Heath 59:57, Andy Barnes 1:00:00, Rebecca Stanley 1:00:01, Sara Coates 1:00:27, Tammy Bingham 1:00:13, Laura Wilcock 1:00:03, Paula Hutchinson 1:01:58, Gill Holmes 1:02:13, Claire Ramsbottom 1:05:04, Katie Healey 1:07:58, Rachel Calvert 1:09:22, Philippa Denham 1:09:22, Carla Sharp 1:31:19, Michelle Taylor 1:31:19.

Queensbury results: 17, Chris Williams 33:28; 65, Paul Greenwood 35:27; 192, Andrew Dovernor 39:01; 242, Simon Brady 39:49; 322, Marc Wright 41:27; 327, Andrew Stott 41:36; 472, Phillip Whettlock 44:22; 601, Wasim Hussain 46:52; 618, Joanna Lockwood 47:07; 699, Craig Bingham 48:27; 938, Gillian Jago 52:24; 939, Victoria Trudgill 52:29; 953, Joanne Fortune 52:50; 980, Stephen Brook 53:16; 1001, Robert Glover 53:35; 1064, Michelle Greenwood 54:46; 1288, Peter Wood 59:07; 1405, Sharan Loughran 1:01:46; 1454, Gordon Brown 1:03:16; 1548, David Hepworth 1:07:21; 1588, Kirsty Russell 1:09:37; 1657, Louise Hayton 1:15:14.

Snails times: Sean Suttle 36:44, Jonathan Moon 37:45, Chris Hanley 42:53, Richard Smith 43:03, Andrew Heptinstall 44:59, Kevin Carse 46:26, Kieran Heaton 47:54, Dave Redhead 49:35, Daniel Priestman 50:25, Tracey Kerridge 53:47, Verity Garside 55:24, Hannah Priestman 55:24, Ella King 55:50, Sinead Armstrong 56:17, Jess Neil 56:23, John Kennedy 57:21, Sandra Pinder 57:50, Cath Neil 57:51, Suzanne Fretwell 58:07, Charlotte Atkinson 58:30, Jen Barrett 59:25, Laura Armstrong 59:42, Amanda Aveyard 59:45, David Gee 1:03:27, Liz Park 1:03:27, Jennifer Sutton 1:05:20, Rukhsana Browning 1:05:25, Julie Crabtree 1:05:41, Moggy Mackenzie 1:08:22, Emma Greaves 1:10:27, Louise Heppleston 1:10:34, Jonathan Hull 1:11:43, Morgan Hirst 1:13:23, Brian Crowther 1:13:38, Michael Parker 1:15:14, Charlotte Brady 1:15:27, Karen Hull 1:15:36, Helen Chadwick 1:15:36, Nicola Noble 1:16:18, Karran Eames 1:16:18, Carol Whitworth 1:18:41, Rachel Hughes 1:18:46, Lynne Owen 1:23:12, Lynne Owen 1:23:12, Jodie Smith 1:23:13, Alicia Wright 1:23:48, Tami Holliday 1:29:46.