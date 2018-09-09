Easy wins for Sellars and Scully

Halifax ABC products Jack Sellars and Kyle Scully earned convincing victories in Friday’s professional show at the Elland Road Pavilion, Leeds, writes Jacob Kilbride.

Both won on points over four rounds.

Sellars, fighting for the first time since his Central Area title defeat to Evaldas Korsakas at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax in June last year, had a 40-36 points win over Northern Ireland’s Casey Blair.

The Northowram super welterweight won every round against the 38-year-old Blair but failed to show his full array of talents due to his veteran opponent’s constant rough-house tactics, which resulted in plenty of warnings from the referee.

Sellars looked in a smooth rhythm on the outside but couldn’t get into position often enough and too much of the fight was held in the clinch.

“I hate fights like these because they are banana skins,” said Sellars. “I’m not the type of fighter that likes being the favourite and the only one being aggressive.

“I much prefer going into fights where I’m expected to lose and I’m the underdog. Tonight, I was favourite to win. Casey did what he had to do and went the distance and credit to him for that.”

Earlier in evening, Scully produced a master class display to secure an emphatic 40-35 decision over Naheem Chaudhry and make it two wins from two in the paid ranks.

The speed and footwork of the Elland prospect caught the eye from the off. His rapid start included a sweet right hand counter which put Chaudhry on the canvas for the first time in his 25-fight career.

Scully didn’t chase a stoppage though and proved measured in both attack and defence until the final bell, rarely taking a shot and delivering some wicked blows.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” said Scully. “Knowing that my opponent has never been stopped in 25 fights, I always knew that it was going to be a tough fight.

“I stuck to my game plan, stuck out the jab and when that started landing, I let my hands go. I felt that my right hand was really clean and sharp in that first round, especially with the knockdown.

“I’ve always had that speed there but I never had that power. In the latest training camp, we’ve been focusing a lot on my power and I feel like that paid off tonight.”

Picture: Brian Hanley of One Touch Photography,