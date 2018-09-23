Edwards completes special summer

There were wins for James Edwards, Dylan Shaw Radford and Andy Whitworth in yesterday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Union match play finals at Halifax Golf Club.

Edwards, captain of the local union’s title-winning side in the Yorkshire Inter-District League, crowned an excellent year by becoming one of the youngest ever winners of the John Crawshaw Trophy.

Edwards beat Tom Calvert 3 and 2 in what was an all-Fixby affair, although Edwards is a product of Crow Nest Park.

Huddersfield Golf Club completed a double through Shaw Radford, who had an emphatic 8 and 7 win over Woodsome Hall’s Tom Pearson. He had a consistent run of pars which his opponent could not match.

The senior match play final was between Whitworth, the Union’s most successful player, and home club player Phil Higson.

Bradley Hall’s Whitworth turned it on once again and while Higson also played very well he found himself on the wrong end of a 3 and 2 loss. Whitworth had a birdie on the short second to take a lead which he never relinquished.