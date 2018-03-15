Evans goal earns Halifax a point

Halifax Ladies firsts had to settle for a 2-2 home draw against Lindum Ladies in a battle of North Two South East’s second and fourth-placed sides.

They got off to a good start on their return from an enforced break due to snow, taking the lead after less than five minutes.

Dani Parker cashed in on good build up play from Leah Kalter, Michaela Holroyd and Katie Love.

Halifax were then put under pressure but Lindum were thwarted on several occasions by Cassie Barker in goal, including a fabulous diving save and a one on one.

However, Lindum equalised from a short corner and then took the lead from a long corner that caught Halifax unaware, Barker having no chance.

After the break and a re-group Halifax went from strength to strength with some good defending from Nat Tyson, Emma Cavalier, Katie Love, Leah Kalter and Regan Midgley.

Their build up play improved with Becca Camp, Katie Love, Michaela Midgley, Amy March and Kate Walsh linking well.

Halifax finally scored a deserved equaliser after a short corner from Parker fell to Louise Evans, who with the help of a deflection managed to get the ball past the Lindum keeper.

The home side had several chances in the closing stages and were unlucky not to take all three points, player of the match Barker having kept them in the game earlier.

Halifax face a crunch match away to unbeaten champions elect Boston Spa on Saturday.