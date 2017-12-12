Ex-Crocs player Mallinder sacked

Former Old Crossleyans player Jim Mallinder has been sacked by Northampton Saints after more than 10 years as the club’s director of rugby.

Mallinder, once tipped to be coach of England, has paid the price for the Saints’ poor run of form.

They are 10th in the Premiership and close to elimination from the European Champions Cup after losing to depleted Ospreys at the weekend.

Mallinder, 51, was under contract until 2019 after signing a new deal following Saints’ European Challenge Cup and Premiership title double in 2014.

He started his career as a fullback at Old Crossleyans, playing for the Broomfield club from 1984 to 1987 before moving on to Roundhay and then Sale Sharks.

Mallinder was the longest-serving boss in the Premiership and his son Harry plays for Saints.