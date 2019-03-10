Halifax Golf Club: Captain praises members

Halifax Golf Club Captain Will Stewart praised the club’s members at Friday’s annual men’s dinner at Ogden.

Stewart said the club was presented with “challenges that it has rarely had to face” and the upkeep of the 18-hole course was an enormous task.

However, he said the members were rising to the challenge.

“A club is only as good as its membership and the membership holds this club together,” he said.

Stewart, a modest golfer by his own admission, admitted the biggest concern about his year in office had centred on the traditional captains’ drive-in.

He revealed that he had been hitting 700 balls a week in preparation for the event.

“I was determined not to be the one captain in the club’s history to miss the ball altogether,” he said.

In the event his worries were unfounded and he hit a fine drive onto the fairway. “It was the last good golf shot I hit all year,” he said.

The other speakers were Halifax-Huddersfield Union president-elect Gordon Abernethy, who takes office this week, and Liverpool comedian Jamie Sutherland.

Halifax GC’s biggest success of 2018 was probably winning the Lawrence Batley Seniors League under captain Phil Higson and that trophy was presented by West End’s Abernethy.

Prize winners - Ralph Wickens Tiger Trophy, Mathew Crouch; Cowling Whitson 4BB, Warren Briggs and Stephen Wright; Butler Trophy, Gareth Jones; Captain’s Prize, Wes Walker; Crawshaw Cup, Scott Minto; Ogden Cup, Gerrard Martin; Holdsworth Trophy, Ted Holmes; Hoyle Trophy, Alan Lynch; Club Champion, Jamie Smith; Kershaw Bowl, Michael Allinson; Firth Cup, Jamie Smith; Wayman Bowl, John Broadbent; Pairs Championship, Ian Head and Dave O’Shea; Moss Ramsden, Andrew Gledhill; Buck Rabbit, Alan Walker; Seniors Plate, Vince Hudson; Steven Wild Bowl, Liam Dean; Geoffrey Horrocks-Taylor Trophy, Stewart Griffiths; Joe Robinson Trophy, Ben Heslop; Winter Champion 2017-18, Bob Ashley.