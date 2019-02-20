Halifax Hockey Club rout Slazenger

Halifax Ladies showed no mercy to a Slazenger Ladies side yet to pick up a point in North Two South East this season, beating them 11-0 in Wakefield.

The visitors controlled possession throughout and took the lead early on when Dani Parker chipped it past the keeper after a great through ball from Helen Boughton.

All the Halifax forwards scored as the lead was increased to 6-0. There was another goal from Parker, one for Amelie Horner and a hat-trick from Emma Crawford.

Some great defensive work by Cassie Barker, Becca Camp and Amy March kept Slazengers frustrated. Becca Camp getting a green card was the low point of the match for Halifax.

The goals continued to flow in the second half with two more for Parker, another for Crawford and a brace for Lauren Vials, one from a penalty flick.

Horner completed the onslaught after a great assist from Parker.

The win keeps Halifax fourth ahead of Saturday’s clash against top of the table Lindum.

Halifax men’s firsts conceded a double to Bradford in the Yorkshire Premier, losing 7-3 at Park Lane on Saturday.

Bradford have a young, well drilled side who only just missed promotion last season. They beat Halifax easily in the season’s opener.

Bradford opened the scoring with two break away goals after some sloppy Halifax passing in the middle. With Bradford dominating, Halifax restructured their defence and gained a grasp on the game.

Michael Jones scored with a well struck first time shot from a rebound following a slick short corner routine.

Bradford scored twice more at the start of the second half after some poor Halifax defending down the centre of the park.

The highlight for home fans was a nicely finished Elliot Bullick goal after a well timed through ball from Olly James. He rounded the keeper and resisted a desperate attempt to stop him by a defender.

Once again lackadaisical defending cost the home side as Bradford notched a seventh before a consolation goal from James.

Halifax play fellow relegation battlers Sheffield Uni Bankers next at Park Lane and will hope for a win to spark a revival in the final games of the season.