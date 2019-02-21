Halifax Huddersfield Alliance: Bradley Hall pairs shine

There were some remarkable scores and a rare hole in one on a day of mixed weather at Tuesday’s first Halifax, Huddersfield and District Alliance meeting of the year at Crosland Heath.

Bradley Hall dominated the pro-am competition, their three pairs finishing at the top of the order, headed by Elliot Lister and Paul Caldwell with 45 points.

However, it took an even better score than that to take the am-am honours with Tim Hirst of Meltham and Michael Illingworth of the host club scoring a remarkable 49 points.

Brian Thomson of Crosland Heath had a hole in one on the 17th. Alliance secretary Trevor Williams said that the only other ace he was aware of in an Alliance had been by Thomson’s partner on Tuesday, Anthony Kendall of Longley Park, at Crosland Heath’s 12th in 2016.

There was a full entry of 60 pairs, including 11 professionals, and the early starters had finished before the late starters got under way.

The early wet and windy conditions eased as the day progressed but it got even colder at the end.

The course was a fine condition. The greens had been cut on Monday and ironed on the morning of the competition but there were some testing pin positions.

The pro-am was very closely contested with scores in the 37 to 40 points range until at the very end Lister and Caldwell (10) pushed club mates Dave Delaney and Steve Sandie (5) into second with 43.

Bradley Hall’s Tim Pollard and Mick Appleyard came next, sharing third spot with two Halifax West End pairs.

Lister had an eagle on the third and he and Caldwell had seven nett birdies with no dropped shots. The runners up had eight nett birdies with Sandie’s scores counting on all his shot holes.

In the am-am the early leaders were Scot Minto (1) and Joe Ratcliffe (7) of Hanging Heaton on 45 points and Peter Heywood (10) and Chris L’Estrange (11) of Crosland Heath on 43. They were soon joined by Thomson (11) and Kendall (20) with 42 points.

Meltham’s Sam Summers (5) and Mick Maude (4) then came in with a 45 which was later matched by Meltham’s Graham McLean (1) and Damon Hansom (4). However, their score was immediately beaten by Hirst (11) and Illingworth, whose remarkable tally included two nett eagles and nine nett birdies with no dropped shots.

With three pairs tied on 45 points, a card count back relegated Summers and Maude to fourth on the back nine but Williams had to go to the last hole before deciding that Minto and Ratcliffe had pipped McLean and Hansom for second.

The next Alliance is at Hanging Heaton on Tuesday, March 5.

Pro-am: 1, E.Lister Pro & P.Caldwell 10 (Bradley Hall) 45 pts; 2, D.Delaney Pro & S.Sandie 5 (Bradley Hall) 43; 3, T.Pollard Pro & M.Appleyard 7 (Bradley Hall) 40; 3, D.Arber Pro & G.Abernathey 11 (West End) 40; 3, J.Dix Pro & M.Hollingdrake 19 (West End) 40; 6, R.Booth Pro & C.Brook 10 (Outlane) 39; 6, G.Moore Pro & S.Leather 9 (Hanging Heaton) 39; 8, R.Law Pro & G.Ward 10 (Bradley Park) 37; 8, J.Ward Pro & J.Smith 11( Dewsbury) 37; 10, S.Race Pro & D.Campbell 4 (Meltham) 35; 11, R.Lambert Pro & Mr.Captain 15 (Crosland Heath) 31.

Am-am: 1, N.Hirst 11 & M.Illingworth 14 (Meltham/Crosland Heath) 49 pts; 2, S.Minto 1 & J.Ratcliffe 7 (Hanging Heaton) 45; 3, G.McLean 1 & D.Hansom 4 (Meltham) 45; 4, S.Summers 5 & M.Maude 4 (Meltham) 45; 5, P.Heywood 10 & C.L’Estrange 11 (Crosland Heath) 43; 6, B.Thomson 11 & A.Kendall 20 (Crosland Heath/Longley Park) 42; 6, P.Reynolds 15 & D.Knapton 15 (Outlane) 42; 6, O.Shaw 4O & O.Hague 11 (Crosland Heath/Bradley Hall) 42; 6, E.Casper 9 & P.O’Flynn 12 (Outlane) 42; 10, R.Burgin 13 & A.Smith 19 (Crosland Heath) 41; 10, T.Littlewood 8 & S.Floyd 6 (Crosland Heath) 41; 10, J.Binns 4 & S.Atkinson 3 (Dewsbury) 41; 13, E.Pearson 16 & M.Russell 20 (Crosland Heath) 40; 13, A.Mansaf 11 & K.Waddington 23 (Bradley Park) 40; 13, C.Moorhouse 10 & A.Lawton 8 (Crosland Heath) 40; 13, G.Proctor 9 & P.Marsland 14 (Crosland Heath) 40; 13, S.Foster 6 & B.Foster 19 (Dewsbury) 40; 18, R.Pearson 21 & P.Kinghorn 20 (Bradley Park) 39; 18, J.Scott 18 & M.Godfrey 3 (West End) 39; 18, R.Barker 1 5 & R.T.Owen 11 (Crosland Heath) 39; 18, S.Hitchenor 8 & I.Wallis 6 (Crosland Heath) 39; 18, N.Sutton 6 & P.Savage 6 (Outlane/Bradley Hall) 39; 18, G.Hollingdrake 6 & A.Brown 20 (Bradley Park) 39; 18, I.Saxton 6 & D.Haworth 9 (Meltham) 39; 18, C.McFadzean 6 & C.John 11 (Bradley Hall) 39; 18, J.Lawton 4B & B.Ashton 13 (Outlane) 39; 27, J.Smith 13 & A.Mellor 13 (Longley Park/Outlane) 38; 27, M.Dempsey 11 & P.Newey 17 (Ind. Huddersfield) 38; 27, P.Crosse 7 & P.Pither 11 (Crosland Heath) 38; 30, P.Ledgard 14 & M.Toon 12 (Dewsbury) 37; 30, J.Clay 13 & D.Delooze 19 (Crosland Heath) 37; 30, D.Hallas 10 & N.Leader 10 (Meltham) 37; 30, G.Simpson 10 & D.Shufflebottom 13 (Marsden) 37; 34, S.Spencer 17 & Partner 0 (Outlane) 36; 34, G.Carrol 14 & J.Brotherton 20 (Marsden) 36; 34, M.Myer 12 & M.Turner 9 (Dewsbury) 36; 34, E.Bell 11 & N.Kaye 9 (Crosland Heath) 36.