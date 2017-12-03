Halifax’s cup progress

No hang ups from the previous week’s defeat at Leeds Corinthians were apparent as Halifax beat Wibsey 25-3 in the second round of the cup at Ovenden Park yesterday.

Having lost narrowly at Wibsey in the league recently, a close encounter was expected but the hosts began in forceful mode and took play to the visitors’ line.

Driving play from the forwards was finished off by centre and captain Elliott Mercer after two minutes.

Halifax continued to dominate up front and the three quarters also looked competent and confident, helped by the guiding hand of Gareth Mathews in midfield.

Lock Glen Warne caused consternation in the Wibsey ranks with his power play and prop Jack Pilcher was unstoppable from five yards out. Winger Chris Dennison converted.

Pilcher was yellow carded for a tip tackle and Wibsey came back with some nice kicks to the corners by their fly half which brought he best out of Dennison and Danny Richardson.

Dennison contributed splendidly to the second try as he collected the ball on the half way line and made some 40 metres before being brought down. The ball was made available and fly half Aaron Horner was on hand to pick up and score. Dennison converted.

Halifax opened the second half in fine style. After receiving the kick off, Warne, Corey, Pilcher, Jones and Tallis drove down the right to great effect. The ball was moved across the pitch by excellent handling and Mathews touched down.

Wibsey contested to the end and had some assistance from another yellow carding but Halifax had the upper hand and a penalty by Dennison completed the scoring.