Halifax's Hannah Cockroft wins 800m title at World Para Athletics Championships

Hannah Cockroft celebrated her second world title in five days by storming to victory in the 800m final at the IPC World Championships, in Dubai, this morning.

The 27-year-old, who broke the world record on her way to the T34 100m crown on Sunday, retained her T34 800m title with a championship record time of 1:57:27.

Another scintillating display from Cockroft saw her finish ahead of fellow Briton Kare Adenegan who took silver in 2:01:32 with American Alexa Halko just three hundredths of a second further back in bronze medal position.

Teenager Adenegan made the early running but Cockroft timed her attack to perfection to claim her 12th world title in total across all distances.

