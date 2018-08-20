Hamer wins Merit for fourth time

John Hamer won the Sowerby Bridge Association’s Percy Carter Merit, sponsored by Yorkshire Timber & Builders Merchants, at Hill Crest on Sunday.

He defeated Simon Page by 21-14 in the final to claim the title for a fourth time.

Hamer began with a preliminary round game against Brendan Malone and was ahead by 7-4. Malone rallied to draw level at 10 and then went ahead by 16-13. Hamer recovered to lead by 19-16, fell behind by 20-19 but finished with two singles to snatch victory by 21-20.

In his second game, against Bernard Megson, he raced into a 16-3 lead and, although Megson fought back to 13-17, Hamer went on to win by 21-14.

In the quarter-final, against Julian Dawson, Hamer opened with two pairs and gradually pulled away to a 21-16 victory.

He was comfortably ahead by 11-4 in his semi-final against Bob Woodhead but Woodhead fought back to draw level at 15. After a further single to each, Hamer ran out to win by 21-15.

Simon Page and Brian Hildred were level on eight in their first game before Page surged ahead with a break of 11 and went on to win by 21-11.

In his quarter-final, against Ian Crossland, Page trailed by 7-12 before pulling ahead with another 11 break and he won by 21-13.

His semi-final, against Simon Robinson, proved to be a closely fought contest. Page led by 6-2 and 12-7 before Robinson came back with a break of eight to lead by 15-12. Robinson remained ahead at 19-17 but Page finished with two pairs to win by 21-19.

In the final Hamer opened up a early 5-0 lead and still led by the same margin at 13-8. Page reduced the gap at 12-14 but Hamer remained in control to win by 21-14.

First round scores: I Crossland 21 B. Halliday 14, S.Page 21 B. Hildred 11, M. Holden 21 G. Jackson 3, S. Robinson 21 M.McLoughlin 11, F. Clissitt 21 M. Pearson 18, B. Dawson 16 R. Woodhead 21, B. Megson 14 J. Hamer 21, P. O’Callaghan 7 J. Dawson 21.

Quarter-finals: Crossland 13 Page 21, Holden 20 Robinson 21, Clissitt 20 Woodhead 21, Hamer 21 Dawson 16.