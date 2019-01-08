Here's when the Tour de Yorkshire roadshow will be in Halifax

Halifax will host one of more than 50 roadshows ahead of the fifth edition of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The 2019 Tour de Yorkshire and Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire, which take places between 2nd - 5 May 2019 will visit 150 towns and villages this year, 60 of those are featuring on the race route for the very first time.

Read: 'A real honour' for Halifax to be start town for Tour de Yorkshire 2019

The roadshow in Halifax will take place on January 22 at The Crossley Theatre, Dean Clough at 10.30am.

The aim of the roadshows is to keep local people fully informed and answer any questions or concerns they may have and also to ensure businesses and local communities make the most of the race and can fully capitalise on the many benefits it can bring to an area.

Last year’s race saw a record breaking 2.2 million people line the route and was watched by around 10 million people around the world in 190 countries.

Businesses along the 2018 route reported increases in customer numbers with boosts to sales both in-store and online; some even recorded their busiest day of the year.

Read: McDonald's in Brighouse applies to have 24 hour opening time

The roadshows will give out all the information needed about the race itself (including the caravan and other surrounding activity) the sportive and the Land Art and Best Dressed competitions. There is also a full section on how businesses and local communities can get behind the race, from adapting products and services to decorations to school and community events and activities.

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is so much more than a bike race and each year I’m impressed to see the lengths communities across the county go to, to celebrate the event and give the riders such an amazing Yorkshire welcome. The Roadshows are the perfect way to get all the information you need to make the most of the race, whether you are a business, school or community group or simply a resident living near the route.”

To register for the Halifax Roadshow visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Read: Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft disgusted after alleged Qatar Airways wheelchair 'baggage' charge