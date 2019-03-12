Jimmy First extends winning run

Jimmy First made it five wins out of five as a professional when he stopped Cheshire’s Michael Horabin at The Bradford Hotel on Saturday.

The fight, the second of seven on the bill, was at nine stone and scheduled for six rounds but the 37-year-old First, from Rastrick, ended it in the fourth.

Horabin came out throwing bombs to the head and body but First listened to his coach Chris Aston by boxing clever, landing his jab and moving quickly.

First was more confident in the second, counter punching against his game Cheshire opponent.

Horabin was sent to the canvas by a great uppercut in the third and went down twice more in the fourth, giving the referee no choice but to stop the bout.

It was another great performance from the Halifax ABC product, who is a dedicated athlete, and Aston and his other coach Abdul Rahman were delighted with it.

However, there was a sting in the tail for First, who suffered a broken thumb in the second round and is set for a spell on the sidelines.