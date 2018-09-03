Kieran beats dad on way to success

Kieran Bannister won the Halifax League’s Berry-Hey Charity Handicap, sponsored by Frank Berry, at Halifax BC on Sunday.

He beat Brendan Malone by 21-12 in the final while Mark McLoughlin became the first winner of the plate competition.

Having won his qualifying game, Bannister received a bye into the last 16, where he faced Bernard Megson.

Megson led 8-4 but Bannister recovered to lead by 10-8. After Megson had drawn level with a pair, the two remained locked together on 13 and 16 before Bannister ran out.

A quarter-final success by 21-7 against Steve Bridges followed and Bannister then faced his father Tony in the semi-final.

Tony had the better of the early exchanges to lead by 13-7 but Kieran fought back with a break of eight to lead by 15-13 and went on to win by 21-16.

Malone held a 11-5 lead in his opening game but Ali Asghar drew level with a break of six. The scores were level at 13 and 16 but Malone finished the stronger to win by 21-17.

Malone trailed by 5-9 against Julian Dawson before taking the lead with a break of seven. Dawson was narrowly ahead at 17-16 but Malone finished with a five break.

After edging the opening exchanges to lead by 9-8 in his quarter-final against Jordan Crabtee, Malone took control with a trio of pairs and went on to win by 21-13.

In his semi-final, against Michael Page, the scores were level at 5, 7, 9 and 14 before Malone ran out.

Malone made the better start in the final to lead by 8-3. Bannister gradually played his way back into the game to lead for the first time at 10-9.

He was still ahead at 13-12 before returning to a green edge mark that had served him well earlier in the day and a break gave him victory.

McLoughlin won the newly-introduced Plate competition for first round losers in the Berry-Hey, leading from the start to win by 21-14 against Tom Robertshaw.

It was his second trophy success of the season following his victory in the Halifax Association’s handicap event.