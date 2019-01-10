Lions hunt down league points

STAINLAND Lions had four of the top 10 men and four of the first 10 women in last weekend’s West Yorkshire Winter Cross Country League meeting at “Mudsey” Pudsey.

It was a two-lap contest, covering 5.3 miles in total, over a route of undulating trail and cross country with 850 feet of climbing, water crossings, mud, pretty pine forests and alpacas.

Ed Hyland (second), Gavin Mulholland (fourth), Stephen Hall (sixth) and Matthew Pierson (eighth) showed the way for the men, who surprisingly had to settle for second place behind Baildon overall in the provisional results.

However, Stainland’s women smashed it with Lucy Collins second, Margaret Beever third, Lorraine Naylor seventh and Stefanie Hopkins eighth.

The women won and were able to bring Stainland’s overall team score above Baildon’s, so it was another great performance from Team Stainland.

Lions cross country captain Tim Walker said: “What a cracking race that was - a brilliant course and well organised and marshalled by our friends at Pudsey.”

Tim Brook (18th) led the Northowram Pumas challenge with Rick Ralph 45th. Diane Cooper was the club’s first woman in 124th in a field of 509.

Queensbury finished third overall. The ladies finished second, the men fourth and the veterans second.

More athletics reports and pictures in Friday’s ‘Courier’