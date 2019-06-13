Marsden 10: Stainland Lions and Sowerby Bridge Snails out in force

The Marsden 10 has been absent from the race calendar for the last couple of years, but it made a very welcome return last Sunday.

Fifty Stainland Lions and 24 Sowerby Bridge Snails were in the field for the race, which was a counter in both clubs’ championship.

Stainland’s Matthew Pierson, who won the race when it was last held in 2016, successfully held off all challengers to win again.

His victory was all the more impressive, coming just three days after winning the Lions’ Downhill 10K.

Pierson was nervous that his tired legs would not cope with another hard race and said on Saturday “the thought of running 10 miles tomorrow makes me feel sick” but he need not have worried.

Sally Caton was second in the ladies’ race, and there were age category wins for Paul Senior, Helen Armitage and Aileen Baldwin.

Sowerby Bridge’s Jonathan Moon was sixth overall in 1:13:12 while Richard Smith consolidated his lead position in Division One of the Snails’ championship with a time of 1:28:14.

Ella King was the first female Snail in a time of 1:50:43, which puts her in third place in Division Two with Dave Redhead leading the division.

Suzanne Fretwell returned in just under two hours to take top spot in Division Three while David Gee, Emma Greaves and Jodie Smith maintained their leads in the lower divisions.

The was a sad end to the race for Carol Whitworth, who fell and suffered a broken arm. She has thanked The Holme Valley Mountain Rescue in helping her get to hospital.

Lions results: Matthew Pierson 1:05:08, Paul Senior 1:09:34, Leon Severn 1:18:41, Gareth Knight 1:18:58, Anthony Mott 1:19:59, Richard Crombie 1:23:00, Sally Caton 1:23:04, Andy Baird 1:23:37, Jim Harris 1:25:17, Michelle Rogerson 1:25:22, Jonathan Pybus 1:26:28, Steve Hallam 1:26:46, Lance Parker 1:27:16, David Culpan 1:27:38, Paul McCormick 1:28:17, Helen Armitage 1:29:09, Ian Hoskins 1:29:38, Zoe Greenhow 1:30:22, John Bassinder 1:30:36, Jan King 1:30:56, David Collins 1:31:36, Aileen Baldwin 1:31:51, Catherine O’Shaughnessy 1:33:21, Robert Ashcroft 1:34:11, Angela Lee 1:36:56, Roy Lunt 1:36:56, Rikki Hammond 1:40:25, Sharon Marlor-Gage 1:41:08, Paula Pickersgill 1:41:41, Paul Butterfield 1:42:35, Laura Goodwin 1:42:40, Amjid Khan 1:42:57, Ray Mooney 1:43:10, Steve Boyer 1:44:14, Sandy Gee 1:44:24, Michelle Eyre 1:44:53, Karen Thorne 1:46:12, Richard Brewster 1:48:23, Catherine McHugh 1:49:49, Laraine Penson 1:53:22, Kate Ryley 1:53:52, Tracy Mott 1:58:10, Sarah Lunt 1:58:12, Ken Chilcott 1:58:35, Joanne Cooke 1:59:24, Dawn Medlock 1:59:24, Debbie Hinds 2:01:36, Samantha Varley 2:01:52, Paul Armitage 2:04:58, Zoe Mallinson 2:09:42

Snails results: 6, Jonathan Moon 1:13:32; 10, Peter Kerridge 1:15:26; 24, Eric Ambler 1:21:07; 53, Mark Szefer 1:26:42; 56, Nathan Pollard 1:27:10; 66, Richard Smith 1:28:14; 127, Ben Trafford 1:41:44; 133, David Redhead 1:42:36; 162, Ella King 1:50:43; 171, Rob Austin-Howarth 1:52:38; 184, Sandra Pinder 1:56:41; 189, Suzanne Fretwell 1:57:25; 208, Anne Molloy 1:59:56; 216, David Gee 2:03:29; 217, Alice Austin-Howarth 2:04:07; 218 Nicola Appleyard 2:04:08; 219 Liz Park 2:04:08; 221 Jennifer Bennett 2:07:58; 223 Brian Crowther 2:08:39; 227 Emma Greaves 2:14:25; 228 Tracie Beaumont 2:14:26; 232 Su Page 2:35:15; 233 Tess Foy 2:56:35; 234 Jodie Smith 2:56:35.

MATTHEW Pierson beat 81 other Lions to register his earlier win in the David Hutchings Downhill 10K at Saddleworth Road on Thursday. This was the 11th edition of a race in memory of a much-loved club member and runners were taken by bus to the start line on the moors high above Scammonden Bridge.

Torrential rain descended at start time but it didn’t stop Pierson clocking 30:58, the third fastest time ever at the event.

Mags Beever was first lady in 34.44, the second fastest ever time by a female runner at the event. A collection raised £60 for Andy’s Man Club.